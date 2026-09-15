Steelers Ripped as ‘Dug In and Delusional’ After Week 1 Win Over Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Mike McCarthy era with a win, but CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles didn’t see much worth celebrating.

Pittsburgh beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in Week 1, getting a fourth-quarter pick-six from T.J. Watt. Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards and one touchdown, but the offense managed just 264 total yards.

For Pereles, it looked more like the same Steelers formula with different names attached to it.

In his Sept. 15 Week 1 takeaways, Pereles made it pretty clear what he thought about Pittsburgh’s performance, titling it: “The Steelers are the definition of insanity … and I’m starting to feel insane writing about it.”

Steelers Called ‘Dug In and Delusional’ After Week 1

Pittsburgh did enough to beat Atlanta, but the way it happened only gave more reason for Pereles’ skepticism.

“The Steelers beat the Falcons 20-13 in Week 1, and I wish I could tell you I was excited about quite literally any of it,” Pereles wrote. “But I am sad to report I am not. Say it with me: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.'”

Pereles argued Pittsburgh had a chance to change course after Mike Tomlin stepped down in January but instead reunited Rodgers with former Green Bay coach McCarthy.

“Yet that is exactly what the Steelers are doing … again!” Pereles wrote. “The Falcons are doing the same, but it’s far more damning for the Steelers, because they had the chance to break from this cycle.”

The Week 1 numbers didn’t do much to quiet that criticism.

Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Pereles noted his 5.2 net yards per attempt ranked 25th among 30 quarterbacks entering Monday night, while his minus-0.38 EPA per play ranked 28th.

Pittsburgh also went 2-for-13 on third down and failed on both fourth-down attempts. Watt’s interception return gave the Steelers a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead.

Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy Plan Draws Harsh Steelers Criticism

Pereles’ larger issue was Pittsburgh committing to the same short-term approach despite years of postseason frustration.

He compared Pittsburgh’s offseason with two AFC North rivals before delivering his harshest assessment.

“While the Ravens spent the offseason overhauling their offense and defense and the Bengals upgraded their defensive talent in a major way, the Steelers remained stuck in their own ways,” Pereles wrote. “In fact, they’re more than stuck; they’re purposely dug in and delusional.”

That criticism hits directly at what Steelers president Art Rooney II said one day after Tomlin stepped down following 19 seasons as head coach.

“The standard is to try to compete to win a championship every year,” Rooney said.

Pittsburgh hired McCarthy later that month and eventually brought Rodgers back for another season. Rodgers has since said 2026 will be his final NFL season.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 postseason, when they beat Kansas City before losing to New England in the AFC Championship Game.

That’s the disconnect Pereles can’t get past.

“If that’s so, how and why do they keep following a formula that hasn’t even resulted in a single playoff win since 2017?” Pereles wrote. “Somehow, you still shouldn’t expect anything to change.”

Pittsburgh is 1-0. But the Steelers have spent years proving they can remain competitive.

What they still haven’t shown is that this formula can get them anywhere different.