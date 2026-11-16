Steelers Get Blunt Message From ESPN About Being ‘Serious Contender’

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the first half of the season looking like an AFC contender. One ugly night against the Cincinnati Bengals has ESPN questioning whether they belong in that conversation at all.

Pittsburgh’s 38-18 loss Sunday snapped a four-game winning streak and handed Cincinnati sole possession of the AFC North lead. But the score wasn’t the most concerning part of the performance, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor Delivers Harsh Steelers Verdict

In ESPN’s Week 10 takeaways, Pryor examined whether Cincinnati exposed the weaknesses that had been hidden by Pittsburgh’s 6-2 start. Her answer was an unequivocal yes.

Pryor pointed to expensive defensive talent that still couldn’t prevent Cincinnati from moving the ball almost at will.

She cited “a talent deficiency in the secondary, significant tackling issues and coverage busts” as problems that had become impossible to overlook.

Her assessment went beyond Sunday’s game.

“The Steelers aren’t a serious contender as currently constructed,” Pryor wrote.

Pryor acknowledged that Pittsburgh could still finish with a winning record or make the playoffs, particularly with injured and struggling opponents remaining on its schedule. Her concern was whether the Steelers could compete with the NFL’s better teams once they got there.

Steelers Defense Struggles Despite Expensive Veteran Talent

The Bengals piled up 484 total yards and 30 first downs. Joe Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns, while Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards.

Pittsburgh recorded only one sack, and Cincinnati scored touchdowns on five of its six red-zone trips. The Steelers had allowed just 18 points per game entering the matchup, ranking among the NFL’s best scoring defenses.

The performance was especially glaring given the money Pittsburgh has invested in its defense. T.J. Watt carries a $42 million salary-cap charge this season, with Alex Highsmith, Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Queen also representing significant commitments.

Yet the pass rush couldn’t consistently disrupt Burrow, and the coverage behind it struggled to keep pace with Cincinnati’s receivers.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Bengals tackle Amarius Mims didn’t allow a pressure to Watt on 23 pass-blocking matchups Sunday. Mims has now gone 45 pass-blocking snaps against Watt this season without surrendering a pressure.

The Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas earlier this season and did not add another defensive back at the trade deadline. Those roster decisions have left Pittsburgh relying on Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Ramsey in key coverage roles.

Steelers Offensive Problems Add to ESPN’s Concerns

The defense wasn’t alone in struggling. Pittsburgh gained just 222 yards and trailed 24-3 at halftime, when the offense had produced only 40 total yards.

Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Warren, whose rushing helped power the team’s recent winning streak, managed just 15 yards on seven carries.

Afterward, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward made little attempt to soften the result.

“But man, we got our a** kicked today,” Heyward said, according to NFL.com’s Mike DeFabo.

Pittsburgh is 6-3 and still in playoff position, but Cincinnati’s win put the Bengals at 7-2 and in control of the division race.

The Steelers also came away with an injury concern after starting guard Mason McCormick was carted off with an ankle injury.

The record still gives Pittsburgh something to play for. The question Pryor raised is whether the roster can hold up when an opponent can exploit its weaknesses the way Cincinnati did.