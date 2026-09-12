Steelers Could Face Rough Field Conditions in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are lucky enough to open the 2026 season at home. Even better, they will be doing so against an Atlanta Falcons team that is down to Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback.

The Steelers enter as favorites and the home fans should be loud throughout the game. The players, meanwhile, may be facing rough conditions on the field at Acrisure Stadium due to a fellow tenant.

Field Conditions Rough for Pitt Game

The Pittsburgh Panthers are currently playing the UCF Knights at Acrisure Stadium at the time of this article being written Saturday evening. The game was delayed due to weather and the conditions were sloppy once play did get underway.

That means the grass field may not be at 100% when the Steelers and Falcons start Sunday’s game. This is, unfortunately, not a new problem in the city on weekends when Pitt has a game on Saturday and the Steelers play on Sunday.

One X user, Jeff Hartman, raised a point that will frustrate plenty of Steelers fans.

“It’s 2026 and the Steelers and Pitt can’t work out a schedule which avoids them playing at Acrisure the same weekend…” he wrote.

This was in reply to a post by the SteelerNation account noting how the field continues to get worse throughout the Pitt-UCF game. There is also rain in the forecast throughout Sunday morning, which may mean the field can’t properly recover in time by the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Steelers Favored Over Falcons in Week 1

The Steelers are favorites in the game no matter the conditions. The Falcons are down to Rush as the starter, and even he is dealing with back spasms on Saturday. Rookie Jack Strand out of Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead is next in line if Rush cannot play.

It is tough to imagine the Atlanta offense having much success after making Rush the starter a few days before the game. This only came after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with an oblique injury, meaning there is limited work between Rush and the starting offense leading up to the game.

A sloppy field may work in Pittsburgh’s favor as the defense could load up and shut down Bijan Robinson if Atlanta’s gameplan becomes a run-dominant one.

The field situation at Acrisure Stadium is a larger issue that needs to be solved soon. The main concern is players potentially suffering injuries due to the field conditions. Yet Steelers fans may drop this topic for the time being if the team can pick up the win and get on to Week 2 without any major injuries.