Steelers-Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Reunites Aaron Rodgers With $130M WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 heading into Week 7, but injuries have left Aaron Rodgers with a thin group of wide receivers. With the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Pittsburgh has been checking the market for help.

One new suggestion would give Rodgers a receiver he knows from his time with the New York Jets. It would also come with a hefty price tag and some history between the two players.

Steelers Get Garrett Wilson Trade Suggestion From MLFootball

MLFootball raised the possibility of Pittsburgh pursuing Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a recent post, pointing to his previous season catching passes from Rodgers.

“SHOULD THE #STEELERS TRADE FOR #JETS WR GARRETT WILSON….? Pittsburgh desperately needs another elite weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and could use a true #1 WR. Wilson and Rodgers already have experience playing together in New York. This would be a blockbuster move.”

Wilson, 26, has 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns through six games for the 2-4 Jets. He’s already had two 100-yard receiving games this season, including a seven-catch, 104-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 11.

A knee injury limited Wilson to seven games in 2025, when he caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four scores. He has already topped that yardage total this season.

The connection with Rodgers is more than a passing familiarity. During their lone full season together in 2024, Wilson caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, the best reception total of his career.

But getting him out of New York would take some doing. As Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension in July 2025, with $90 million guaranteed. The deal keeps him under contract through 2030, leaving the Jets little reason to move him without a substantial return.

Garrett Wilson’s History With Aaron Rodgers Adds Another Question

For all their production together, Wilson and Rodgers didn’t always see eye to eye in New York. When asked about their relationship before the Jets’ 2025 season opener, Wilson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that the two hadn’t spoken since Rodgers’ departure.

“I ain’t talked to Aaron since he left,” Wilson said at the time.

Cimini also reported that the relationship became strained in 2024, particularly after the Jets traded for Davante Adams. Wilson nevertheless credited Rodgers for what he learned from the four-time NFL MVP.

Pittsburgh’s interest in adding receivers is real, even if this particular move is only a suggestion. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the team had been calling around about veteran wideouts.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are both on injured reserve, leaving DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard to carry much of the workload. Both caught 11 passes in Sunday’s 26-19 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No other Steelers wide receiver caught a pass.

The Steelers signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad on Oct. 20, bringing back another Rodgers teammate. And a major trade might not be in the plans. When asked if Pittsburgh would trade for a receiver, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac answered no, citing the Valdes-Scantling signing and the team’s hope that injured receivers return.

That makes a $130 million Wilson deal a far bigger swing than the temporary help Pittsburgh has added so far.