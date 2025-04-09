Steelers Host Sanders ‘To Send A Message’ To Veteran QB

Hi, Subscriber

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently hosted big name quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders for one of the teams pre-draft visits. The Steelers currently possess the 21st pick in this months NFL Draft, but with the son of NFL royalty’s draft stock falling, Tomlin’s Steelers are doing their homework for a position that remains unfilled.

“We’re still evaluating the acquisition of a guy at the position, whether it’s free agency and/or the draft,” said Tomlin to the media at the 2025 coaches event. “And so we’re doing our due diligence communicating with some free agents. Also preparing for the draft.”

With much of the NFL community saying Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers is an all-but-done deal, Mike Tomlin is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“All other free agent QB dominos have fallen, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only team with a vacancy worth Rodgers’ talents,” wrote Austen Bundy of Fansided. “Although, some would think the more time that passes suggests there isn’t enough mutual interest between the two parties to get a deal done.”

The latest step in the draft preparation included hosting the consensus second overall rated quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. A move that “Good Morning Football” host Ian Rappaport believes is tactical.

“By the Steelers bringing in Shedeur Sanders, they made two points,” Rapoport said. “One, if Rodgers doesn’t come to the Steelers, they’re probably going to have to draft a quarterback somewhere. And the other part of this is like, ‘Rodgers, if you tell us after the draft, we’re gonna have to protect ourselves.’ So he’s a little bit on the clock too.”

Why Hasn’t Rodgers Signed Yet?

The foregone conclusion of the 41-year-old quarterback joining the Steel Curtain has been months in the making. Pair his intimate meetings with the coaching staff with the team shipping off Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, the league has no reason to think otherwise.

“If Aaron Rodgers is going to play football in 2025, it is going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” continued Rappaport.

This comes after nearly the entire Steelers’ organization made comments regarding the status of the deal.

“[Rooney] wanted a decision sooner rather than later, he’s not impatient, but eventually he will be,” Rapoport added. “[Head coach] Mike Tomlin, [general manager] Omar Khan, all sort of said the same thing — they would love [Rodgers], they would welcome him, they want him — they haven’t put a deadline on it yet and they are waiting.”

One theory circulating states that Rodgers saw the way things unfolded in Atlanta last season and is looking to protect his job by waiting to see what the Steelers do in the draft.

“There may be no bigger disappointment than that of Kirk Cousins’ time with Atlanta—and Rodgers may want to make sure the same doesn’t happen to him,” wrote Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire. “Cousins tore his Achilles in 2023, left the Vikings to sign a massive four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons, only to end up being blindsided by the 2024 first-round selection of QB Michael Penix Jr.”

Keep Your Eye On McAfee

One popular rumor circulating states that Rodgers is waiting for his good friend/employer Pat McAfee’s special event to make his announcement. Pat McAfee’s “Big Night AHT” takes place in Pittsburgh tonight and the host himself has confirmed there will be special guests in attendance.

The rumor had made it’s rounds around local media before being picked up on the number one sports podcast in the world, Pardon My Take.

 

