Steelers Named ‘Worst Landing Spot’ for 22-TD Vikings Playmaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a wide receiver problem, but one analyst believes a potential trade target might have an even bigger problem if he ends up in Pittsburgh.

Michael Pittman Jr. is on injured reserve, while Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek have been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That leaves Aaron Rodgers relying heavily on DK Metcalf, rookie Germie Bernard and a handful of unproven options.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings is among the veterans generating trade interest. Yet despite Pittsburgh’s injuries, the Steelers have been labeled the worst possible destination for him ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Steelers Named Worst Landing Spot for Jauan Jennings

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed the Steelers as Jennings’ worst landing spot in a look at receivers who could be moved before the deadline.

The concern isn’t that Jennings couldn’t function in Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense. It’s whether he’d make enough of an impact after arriving midway through the season, particularly with Rodgers already trying to establish trust with Pittsburgh’s available receivers.

“But Jennings would need time to build a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, potentially limiting his immediate role,” Davenport wrote.

Davenport argued Jennings risks becoming “an afterthought in the offense” again. He preferred the Las Vegas Raiders as the receiver’s best potential destination, pointing to their need at the position and Klint Kubiak’s version of the offense Jennings knows from San Francisco.

It’s a difficult assessment for a Steelers team that could use experienced help immediately.

Jennings signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Minnesota in May, potentially worth $13 million with incentives. Playing behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, he has caught just two passes for nine yards on five targets in four games.

Those numbers are far removed from his production with the 49ers. Jennings had 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, then added 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He has 22 career receiving touchdowns.

Steelers Injuries Make Jauan Jennings Trade Debate More Complicated

Pittsburgh already knows what can happen when a veteran receiver doesn’t immediately become a major factor. Pittman was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, but recorded only seven catches for 89 yards in three games before his foot injury landed him on injured reserve.

Wilson’s finger injury and Skowronek’s calf injury have since further depleted the group. Bernard, however, has given the Steelers reason to believe they can survive without another significant move.

The second-round rookie caught six passes for 80 yards in Sunday’s 34-22 win over the Colts. As Steelers.com’s Brian Batko reported, McCarthy praised his versatility, saying he can play all three receiver positions and contribute as a blocker.

There’s also the matter of Rodgers’ trust. As Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley detailed Thursday, Metcalf emphasized how important it is for young receivers to know their assignments and earn their quarterback’s confidence.

“It’s about learning the playbook and Aaron’s trusting them out there,” Metcalf said.

The Steelers have Brandon Smith, Isaiah Hodgins and Brandon Johnson on the practice squad as possible reinforcements. That gives them alternatives without sending draft capital to Minnesota.

Jennings could offer proven depth, but adding him would require a trade and an adjustment period with Rodgers. There has been no report of negotiations between the Steelers and Vikings. Pittsburgh needs healthy receivers now, and that urgency is what makes Davenport’s warning worth considering.