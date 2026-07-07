Steelers Highly Praised Defensive Star Hit With ESPN Snub

One of the brightest spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense entering the 2026 season is cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is preparing for his fourth year in the NFL.

Porter has developed into one of the Steelers’ most important defensive players. However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he still has work to do before being considered among the league’s elite at his position.

Fowler recently released his annual rankings of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. Porter didn’t crack the top 10, though he did receive an honorable mention.

Joey Porter Jr. Just Misses ESPN’s Top 10 CB List

Porter was the second cornerback listed among Fowler’s honorable mentions, trailing only Houston Texans defensive back Kamari Lassiter.

Still, Porter received high praise from one opposing coach.

“He takes all the stress off the pass defense. He matches the best receiver in man coverage, and teams roll away from him in zone,” one NFC defensive coach told Fowler.

Fowler’s top 10 cornerbacks entering the 2026 season were:

1. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

2. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

3. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

4. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

5. Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams

6. Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

8. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

9. Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

10. Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

While there is certainly room for debate, the list includes many of the NFL’s premier defensive backs. If Porter continues progressing in 2026, there’s a realistic chance he could find himself among the top 10 next year.

Porter is coming off a season in which he started 14 games after missing three. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a career-best 67.6 defensive grade, ranking 36th among 114 qualified cornerbacks. His 74.1 coverage grade ranked 20th.

Through three NFL seasons, Porter has totaled three interceptions, 31 pass breakups, one sack and 165 tackles.

Steelers Banking on Porter-Led Secondary

The Steelers knew they needed to address their cornerback room this offseason, which is why the addition of veteran Jamel Dean was viewed as such an important move.

Porter has been one of the few constants in Pittsburgh’s secondary over the last several seasons. Now, he and Dean are expected to form one of the team’s strongest position pairings.

In fact, ESPN’s Seth Walder recently identified the Steelers’ secondary as the team’s potential x-factor entering 2026.

“Pittsburgh’s most likely path to success involves having a great defense, and the pass rush is certainly there. But what will the Steelers be like on the back end?” Walder wrote. “Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr. are coming off seasons in which they posted 0.7 and 0.9 yards per coverage snap (per Next Gen Stats), respectively, both better than the 1.1 average for an outside corner. If they can pick up where they left off and the Steelers can get one more good season out of Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh could be tough to throw against.”

The Steelers have historically prided themselves around defense. Joey Porter Jr. understands that better than most, considering his father, Joey Porter Sr., helped define that culture during his own career in Pittsburgh.

Now, Porter Jr. has an opportunity to take another step forward and help lead a defense that the Steelers hope can carry them on a deep playoff run in 2026.