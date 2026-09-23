Steelers-Lions Joey Porter Jr. Trade Pitch Lands $80 Million WR, 1st-Round Pick

The Joey Porter Jr. contract standoff has already put the Pittsburgh Steelers in trade-rumor territory. One proposal would take it much further, turning a possible Porter deal into a complete reshuffling of Pittsburgh’s offense at the same time.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo included a blockbuster trade swap between the Steelers and Detroit Lions that would give Pittsburgh the first-round pick it reportedly covets while swapping one high-priced receiver for another.

Steelers trade pitch sends Joey Porter Jr., DK Metcalf to Lions

Under DeArdo’s proposal, the Steelers would send Porter, DK Metcalf and a 2027 fourth-round pick to Detroit. Pittsburgh would receive the Lions’ 2027 first-round pick and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

DeArdo made clear from the start that he wasn’t predicting it to happen.

“Let’s start with the notion that the odds of this happening are almost as good as Deshaun Watson’s MVP odds. It probably won’t happen, although it makes plenty of sense for both teams,” DeArdo wrote.

The first-round pick is the obvious attraction for Pittsburgh. Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due $3.924 million in base salary, while the two sides remain at an impasse over a new deal. He has also missed the Steelers’ first two games with a back injury.

But Metcalf is what turns the idea into a true blockbuster. The Steelers gave up a second-round pick to acquire him from Seattle in 2025 before agreeing to a four-year, $132 million extension.

So far, the return has been fairly underwhelming in 2026. Metcalf has eight catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns through two games.

Jameson Williams would give Steelers a younger receiver reset

Williams would give Pittsburgh a 25-year-old receiver with proven big-play production and contractual control through 2029. He signed a three-year, $80 million extension with Detroit in 2025, according to Spotrac.

He has also produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, finishing with 1,001 yards in 2024 and 1,117 in 2025. His 2026 start has been quieter: six catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns in two games.

That slow start is part of why DeArdo floated a change for both receivers.

“Speaking of Metcalf, his time in Pittsburgh has been a disappointment. It’s safe to say that he could benefit from a new situation, especially one that would pair him with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Like Brown, Williams has had a slow start this season with the Lions, so it’s safe to say that he could be energized by a change of scenery.”

Pittsburgh’s offensive start makes the idea at least worth discussing. The Steelers have gained just 499 total yards through two games, an average of 249.5 per game, and are averaging a league-low 3.8 yards per play after the 20-3 loss to New England.

There would still be a major complication beyond the contracts. Aaron Rodgers called Metcalf one of his closest friends on the team and said he plans to keep feeding him after the receiver’s slow start.

Moving Porter alone would already be a franchise-shifting decision. Turning it into a Porter-Metcalf package for Williams and another first-round pick would signal something even bigger: Pittsburgh beginning to prioritize what comes after 2026.