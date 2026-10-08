Steelers Get ‘Make Them Pay’ Warning From Colts Star Ahead of Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to make stopping Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor a top priority in Week 5. Taylor has his own message for Pittsburgh’s defense, however.

The Colts star praised a Steelers front that can create pressure without sending extra defenders, but he made clear Indianapolis can’t allow Pittsburgh to dictate the game that way Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor Says Colts Must ‘Make Them Pay’

Taylor focused on Pittsburgh’s ability to generate pressure with its defensive line and outside linebackers while keeping extra defenders in coverage.

“When you have a front like that, you don’t really have to send too many pressures, you just let those guys up front eat. So, it’s going to be important for us to be on our alignment, assignment, and technique. Because, when you have talented guys like that up front, it allows them to play coverage on the back end because they have so much confidence in their guys up front,” Taylor said, per Steelers Depot.

“So, we gotta be ready for it, but we gotta make them pay. We’ve got to say, if you’re just gonna rush four, if you’re just gonna play basic, standard things, you’re gonna have to pay for it. But, like I said, they’ve got the personnel. They’ve got the personnel and the guys that are able to get it done. So, it’s gonna be about execution.”

Pittsburgh has 10 sacks through four games, tied for eighth in the NFL. T.J. Watt leads the Steelers with 4.5 sacks, while Alex Highsmith has three.

The front will be missing one important piece against Taylor. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was placed on injured reserve this week with a foot injury and will miss at least four games.

That puts more pressure on Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Sebastian Joseph-Day and rookie Yahya Black in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Steelers Face Major Jonathan Taylor Test in Week 5

Taylor enters Sunday as one of the NFL’s busiest running backs.

The 27-year-old has 86 carries for 353 yards and six touchdowns through four games. He also has 10 receptions for 69 yards. Taylor rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders in London last week.

Pittsburgh has allowed 451 rushing yards through four games, an average of 112.8 per game. Opposing running backs are averaging 4.3 yards per carry against the Steelers, and Pittsburgh has allowed five runs of at least 20 yards, tied for the most in the NFL.

The Steelers know what can happen if Taylor finds space. He remains the centerpiece of an Indianapolis offense that has leaned heavily on him during its 2-2 start.

Pittsburgh had much better success against him the last time these teams met.

The Steelers held Taylor to 45 rushing yards in a 27-20 win over Indianapolis last season. Heyward said this week that result doesn’t mean much now, calling Taylor a “home run hitter” and stressing that Pittsburgh has to stay disciplined in its gaps and tackle well.

That is essentially the same battle Taylor described from the other side.

Pittsburgh wants its front to win without having to manufacture pressure. Indianapolis wants to force the Steelers out of that comfort zone.

If Pittsburgh sticks with four and lets its front attack, Taylor has already said what the Colts intend to do about it: make them pay.