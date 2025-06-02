Steelers Legend Has No Interest in Potential Aaron Rodgers Backup Plan

As the waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain without a viable answer at quarterback.

While plenty of names besides Rodgers have been mentioned, it’s widely assumed that the four-time NFL MVP will be donning black and yellow by the time training camp rolls around.

But if not, where does Pittsburgh turn? Who is Plan B, so to speak?

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has already crossed off at least one notable name from his list.

“I would’ve (liked trading for Kirk Cousins) earlier, but not now at this point,” Roethlisberger said recently on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

Roethlisberger — or Big Ben, as he’s affectionately known — was referencing a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who said that Cousins is “at the very least” on the Steelers’ radar should something fall apart with Rodgers.

Is Kirk Cousins Likely to Get Traded?

Cousins did not attend OTAs last week. Despite signing a handsome four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta in March 2024, Cousins is said to already be seeking a new home.

Coming off a torn Achilles the season prior, Cousins struggled to fit with the Falcons. He passed for 3,508 yards with 14 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions in 14 games. In Week 16, with a playoff spot technically still in reach, he was benched in favor of rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr.

Now the backup to Penix, Cousins carries a hefty cap hit and questions about his abilities at age 36. His no-trade clause gives him a lot of control over his next destination.

For now, according to Fowler, Atlanta remains hesitant to move him.

“Cousins has $37.5 million in guarantees between this year and next year,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Somebody’s on the hook for that money, whether it’s $4 million, $20 million, whatever it is. But the feeling around the league is that Atlanta has not been willing to budge on this. They haven’t shown a lot of interest in trading Cousins. It would take a hefty price tag for another team to wiggle that out.”

What’s Next for the Steelers?

The Steelers will hold three more OTA sessions, starting Tuesday, before a mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.

Sooner than later, Roethlisberger would like to have the quarterback situation settled.

“I just want someone here who’s going to get reps and start practicing,” said Roethlisberger, who was joined by co-host Spencer Te’o and Chef Evan.

As it stands, with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie sixth-rounder Will Howard, the Steelers’ roster lacks a proven veteran quarterback.

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler with over 60,000 career passing yards, is unquestionably the most accomplished option available. Last year with the New York Jets, he returned from an Achilles tear to throw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

While Minnesota was rumored to be Rodgers’ preferred destination at one point, the Vikings instead opted to give the reins to 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who is coming off knee surgery.

And so, the wait for Rodgers drags on.