J.J. McCarthy Put Lingering Question to Bed During Vikings OTAs

J.J. McCarthy did not take a snap during the regular season as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The former Michigan Wolverines QB and CFP national champion missed his rookie season with a knee injury.

That prevented him from truly putting to bed any of the lingering questions about him, including his arm talent.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says, so far, McCarthy continues to check all of the boxes.

“I’ve struggled to square what I’ve seen of J.J. McCarthy (2024/25) with some pre-draft assessments of his arm. He’s not John Elway, Brett Favre or even Sam Darnold, but he makes the throws. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong when the games start, but for now it’s not a top-of-mind issue,” Seifert posted on X on May 29.

“I’m talking about functional arm strength, not necessarily MPH at the combine,” Seifert posted in response to a fan. “But just to be clear: During my amateur observations, I haven’t seen any red flags with J.J. McCarthy’s arm. He is making NFL throws.”

The Vikings’ only other quarterbacks are career-backup Brett Rypien, former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell, and undrafted rookie free agent Max Brosmer.

McCarthy’s outlook is elevated by the Vikings’ approach to the offseason.

They targeted upgrades on both sides of the line of scrimmage and provided him with additional support in the backfield with running back Jordan Mason and passing game with wide receivers Tim Jones and Rondale Moore.

With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor at wideout, T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and Aaron Jones ahead of Mason, to boot, McCarthy only needs to keep the Vikings on track.

Pre-Draft Profiles Raised Bigger Question About J.J. McCarthy Than Arm Strength

Pre-draft reports on McCarthy varied. At least one anonymous NFC assistant coach noted that his arm was good, not great, but that he seemed to answer many of those questions at his pro day.

“I think he can make enough throws. I don’t think he’s got a gifted arm, but I think he’s got enough accuracy. Throws outside the numbers in the NFL are easier than throws outside the numbers in college,” the assistant said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote in April 2024. “He showed the arm strength at the pro day. I thought they did a nice job displaying the arm, making him throw some deep shots at the pro day.”

Moreover, an AFC assistant coach said McCarthy “uses his whole body” to throw, which was painful to watch.

However, an AFC executive suggested McCarthy’s arm was not a question, but a strength.

The exec’s greater concern, and one shared by several other league sources Pelissero spoke to, was McCarthy’s ability to process information. One NFC scout said that far too often, McCarthy would put the ball in harm’s way.

An AFC executive said McCarthy would “f—ing wait and wait and wait and wait and start moving around and moving around and he is throwing it to that f—ing dude.”

One NFC QB coach questioned the lack of trust Michigan placed in McCarthy in crunch time.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a CFP title, riding a strong defense and running game with a targeted passing attack. Leadership and athleticism topped the positive traits mentioned that McCarthy possesses.

In his lone preseason game, a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, McCarthy completed 64.7% of his throws for 188 yards with 2 touchdowns, which he threw after his lone interception.

J.J. McCarthy: Being Back on Field With Vikings ‘Amazing’

McCarthy tore his meniscus in that game, an injury he did not realize he endured until afterward. He underwent two procedures and had to regain the weight that he lost during his rehab.

He overcame those things and said it was “amazing” to be back on the field with the Vikings.

“When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, really take the most out of it. And, yeah, it’s just nothing better than being out here with the boys playing some ball,” McCarthy told reporters on May 28.

“I believe there’s a lot of things here and there that we got to always continue to improve on, and I was just very happy with the way I prepared and went about that recovery process above the neck, and being able to stay in the playbook, and really just feel all the ins and outs of this offense. And, yeah, it’s been a lot of fun.”

McCarthy said he feels “physically bigger, faster, stronger” heading into his second NFL season.

He also spoke about navigating the ups and downs as he gains more exposure on the field. The Vikings’ first preseason game is on August 9, at home against the Houston Texans.