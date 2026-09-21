Steelers Trade Idea Sends $7.5 Million QB to Bears After Caleb Williams Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers suddenly have a quarterback another team may want.

Chicago Bears starter Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving his immediate availability uncertain. Bears coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams is considered “week to week” and will likely miss some time.

That has put Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph into the trade conversation.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Rudolph a bargain trade target for Chicago, arguing the Bears should consider adding a more experienced option behind Williams if the injury lingers.

For Pittsburgh, that would create an interesting decision about how much insurance it wants behind 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Mason Rudolph Floated as Bears Trade Target

Chicago already has Tyson Bagent, who replaced Williams against Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards. Johnson made it clear after the game that he trusts the former undrafted quarterback if Williams can’t go.

“I called plays for him all preseason, so we’ll be fine,” Johnson said.

Moton nevertheless pointed to Rudolph as the type of veteran Chicago should consider if Williams misses multiple games.

“Chicago can bring in Mason Rudolph, who’s been a backup and fill-in starter for eight seasons. Late in the 2023 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 3-0 with him under center and made the playoffs.

“At 31, with 19 career starts, Rudolph is a proven short-term starter who can steady the Bears offense with solid play,” Moton said.

Rudolph’s history in Pittsburgh is a major part of that argument.

The Steelers turned to him for the final three games of the 2023 regular season after Kenny Pickett was injured and the offense had struggled. Rudolph won all three starts, helping Pittsburgh reach the postseason.

Rudolph completed 55 of 74 passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns across four appearances that season before also starting the wild-card loss to Buffalo.

Steelers Would Have Decision to Make on Rudolph

Rudolph is also relatively inexpensive for a veteran quarterback with starting experience.

According to Over the Cap, Rudolph is in the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract. He is due $3 million in cash this season and carries a $4.62 million cap charge before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

That could make him attractive to Chicago without requiring the Bears to take on a major contract.

It doesn’t necessarily mean Pittsburgh should be eager to deal him.

The Steelers entered the season with Rodgers as their starter, Rudolph at No. 2 and younger quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar behind them. Rudolph is easily the most experienced insurance policy in that group if Rodgers misses time.

Pittsburgh also knows firsthand what Rudolph can provide in that role. He has repeatedly been asked to step into difficult situations during his Steelers career, including the late-season run in 2023 that Moton highlighted.

Chicago’s urgency will depend on Williams.

NFL.com reported Monday that Johnson called the quarterback “week to week” with the hamstring injury and said Williams would “likely miss some time.” Bagent is currently in line to start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles if Williams isn’t ready.

That doesn’t guarantee the Bears will make a move.

But if Chicago decides it wants a veteran behind Bagent, Moton has identified a familiar Steelers name who suddenly makes plenty of sense.