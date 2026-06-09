Steelers’ $7.5 Million Cap Casualty Favorite to Land With Super Bowl Contender

As the offseason slowly winds down, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have some difficult roster decisions ahead of them.

One of the more interesting situations involves veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Had Aaron Rodgers decided not to return, Rudolph appeared to be in line to compete for the starting job entering training camp. Instead, Rodgers is back for his 22nd NFL season, leaving Rudolph’s future with the organization far less certain.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently named Rudolph among Pittsburgh’s potential cap casualties and even suggested a landing spot should the Steelers decide to move on.

Steelers Could Face Difficult Mason Rudolph Decision

Rudolph’s contract isn’t creating a financial burden for Pittsburgh.

The issue is the crowded quarterback room.

Rodgers is back atop the depth chart, while the Steelers have also invested draft capital in quarterbacks during each of the last two years with Will Howard and Drew Allar. Both players are viewed as developmental pieces, and new head coach Mike McCarthy could prefer giving those younger quarterbacks as many reps as possible.

“With longtime head coach Mike Tomlin no longer in charge, new head coach Mike McCarthy may prefer to use the backup roles to develop his younger quarterbacks,” Kay wrote. “Sixth-round pick Will Howard and rookie third-rounder Drew Allar both offer long-term upside that Rudolph, who turns 31 in July, no longer provides.

“To Rudolph’s credit, he has been a reliable option when called upon—throwing for 3,395 yards and 21 touchdowns while compiling an 8-5-1 record as Pittsburgh’s starter. The Steelers must now decide whether retaining an experienced veteran is worth taking valuable practice reps away from two developmental prospects learning behind Rodgers.”

That’s the dilemma facing Pittsburgh.

Rudolph has proven he can step in and win games when needed, but Howard and Allar represent the future (maybe?). Keeping all four quarterbacks would create a crowded situation, especially when practice reps become more valuable during the regular season.

“Rudolph is entering the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract, making him affordable by quarterback standards. Pittsburgh may value youth and roster flexibility more, however, meaning Rudolph could be expendable,” Kay added.

Broncos Named Potential Landing Spot for Mason Rudolph

There has been some speculation that McCarthy could opt to keep four quarterbacks, at least early in the season. Kay doesn’t believe that’s the most likely outcome.

“The Steelers might attempt to carry four quarterbacks or explore trade options, but neither outcome seems particularly likely. If no trade materializes, Rudolph might find himself released before Week 1,” Kay continued.

“Should that happen, the Denver Broncos would be a logical landing spot. The Broncos need an upgrade to Jarrett Stidham in wake of last year’s AFC Championship Game calamity, and Rudolph fits the bill as the ideal QB2 behind Bo Nix.”

Denver’s backup quarterback situation became a major storyline during last season’s AFC Championship Game after Nix was unexpectedly sidelined. Thrust into action with limited preparation time, Stidham completed 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the New England Patriots.

While those circumstances were far from ideal, Kay believes the Broncos could still benefit from a more experienced option behind Nix.

As for the Steelers, much of the decision may come down to how strongly McCarthy and the coaching staff feel about Howard and Allar. If Pittsburgh believes both young quarterbacks need roster spots and developmental reps, Rudolph could find himself looking for a new home before the regular season begins.