Steelers QB Floated for Trade to Eagles, Dolphins as Price Drops

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in a familiar position with Mason Rudolph. They have a proven backup quarterback, three other players at the position and another trade proposal suggesting they could turn their veteran into draft capital.

With the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Rudolph has again surfaced as a potential option for quarterback-needy teams. This time, the suggested return is even smaller than it was a week ago, although two possible destinations have emerged.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 following Sunday’s overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers remains the starter, leaving Rudolph with little opportunity to play while Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar wait behind him.

Mason Rudolph Trade Pitch Names Two Potential Steelers Suitors

In his Oct. 21 trade rankings, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox placed Rudolph at No. 10 among 10 potential trade candidates, identifying the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles as possible landing spots.

Knox assigned the Steelers quarterback a projected return of a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick. That’s down from the conditional sixth-rounder he projected in his Oct. 14 rankings, suggesting Rudolph’s value has slipped as other quarterback situations around the NFL have stabilized.

“Mason Rudolph remains the most logical trade target for teams seeking a backup quarterback or spot starter midseason,” Knox wrote.

Rudolph has made 20 NFL starts, including one playoff appearance. In 2023, he helped Pittsburgh win its final three regular-season games and reach the playoffs, throwing for 719 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances. He later started five games for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, throwing for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. In two appearances this season, Rudolph has attempted just one pass.

His experience could appeal to Philadelphia following news that Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season while receiving treatment for blood clots. Tanner McKee has taken over as starter, and the Eagles recently signed Joe Milton from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are winless with Malik Willis starting and Kyle McCord serving as his backup. Just last week, Knox had the Falcons and Washington Commanders listed as Rudolph’s potential destinations.

Steelers Face Familiar Mason Rudolph Trade Decision

The possibility of a Rudolph move isn’t entirely new. Casino.org’s Jason La Canfora reported Sept. 1 that NFL executives considered the Steelers “very open” to moving him, although the number of quarterbacks potentially available made finding a buyer difficult.

That market hasn’t necessarily improved. Knox pointed to the Atlanta Falcons acquiring Andy Dalton, along with injured starters elsewhere either returning or nearing a return, as reasons Pittsburgh may struggle to find a taker.

The quarterback isn’t the only veteran whose name has surfaced in deadline speculation. Running back Rico Dowdle was also named a trade candidate after his strong Week 6 return, with Jaylen Warren dominating the backfield touches.

Trading Rudolph, however, would leave the Steelers relying on two inexperienced young quarterbacks behind Rodgers, 42. Neither Howard nor Allar has made an NFL regular-season start. During training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy praised Rudolph’s experience in comments cited by NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

“The experience that he’s gained, I think, is incredibly valuable to us,” McCarthy said in August.

Rudolph signed a two-year deal before the 2025 season and is due to become a free agent in 2027. For a conditional seventh-round pick, Pittsburgh would have to decide whether a small return outweighs the security of keeping its most experienced backup for a possible playoff run.