Steelers Facing Massive Mike McCarthy Question Nobody Can Answer

The Pittsburgh Steelers just barely made the playoffs last season. It took a Baltimore Ravens 44-yard missed field goal by Tyler Loop in the regular-season finale to get them there, but nonetheless, they made it. The question now becomes whether things will improve under new head coach Mike McCarthy or if the Steelers are headed in the opposite direction.

Former head coach Mike Tomlin leaves behind a long legacy that includes a Super Bowl title and an impressive 19-year run without a losing season. Even though McCarthy has a decorated résumé of his own, keeping the standard in Pittsburgh will be no easy task.

Steelers Given Stunning AFC North Prediction Under Mike McCarthy

Watching how the Steelers’ veteran-heavy roster responds to McCarthy in Year 1 will be one of the biggest storylines of the season. Changing the culture after 19 years won’t be easy, especially when moving from a defensive-minded head coach to one known for his offense.

Nate Davis of USA Today believes that transition could be significant enough to send the Steelers from AFC North champions a year ago to the bottom of the division in 2026.

“Rodgers may remain, but − after nearly two decades under Mike Tomlin − the rest of the organization is adapting to Mike McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for years with the Packers and has now rejoined him in his hometown. McCarthy could well be a needed breath of fresh air, but there’s no way to know how a veteran-laden team that was so loyal and accustomed to Tomlin will respond,” Davis wrote.

Davis pointed to concerns on both sides of the ball. But as is often the case in Pittsburgh, the quarterback situation remains at the center of the discussion.

“A talented but aging and expensive defense that didn’t sufficiently support Rodgers last season must be much better than the league’s 26th-ranked unit. And if Rodgers gets hurt or his play goes over a cliff (as has been known to happen to QBs at his advanced age), McCarthy could be compelled to play unproven youngsters Will Howard and/or rookie Drew Allar − a development that could easily scuttle the Steelers and sink them to last place.”

There’s a lot about this Steelers team that suggests it can compete for another division title. At the same time, there are signs the organization is also keeping one eye on the future.

Rodgers is expected to retire after the season (maybe), and several other veterans carrying hefty contracts could be gone shortly thereafter, whether that’s through release, retirement or trade.

Steelers In Tough Predicament In 2026

McCarthy certainly doesn’t want to arrive in Pittsburgh and immediately become the coach who delivers the franchise’s first losing season in nearly two decades. However, he also has to think about the long-term future of both himself and the organization, particularly at quarterback.

If the Steelers return to the playoffs, they’ll likely remove themselves from contention for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, a class many expect to be loaded with talent.

At the same time, McCarthy needs to find out what he has in Howard and Allar. One or both could emerge as the franchise’s next starting quarterback, while the other could become valuable trade capital down the road.

Pittsburgh finishing in last place would be a stunning. The Steelers haven’t finished at the bottom of their division since 1988, when they went 5-11.