Steelers Part Ways With Promising DE Months After Signing Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting ties with a young defensive tackle, clearing room for the return of a longtime veteran.

The team announced that defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie was waived, months after the team had signed him to a reserve/futures contract. Ritzie was seen as a strong NFL prospect coming out of North Carolina last year, but has yet to play in an NFL game and will now be forced to look for a new team.

Steelers Clear Roster Room By Cutting Jahvaree Ritzie

The Steelers had signed Ritzie to a reserve/futures contract in January. He originally signed with the New England Patriots last year after going undrafted, failing to make the team’s final roster but being signed to the practice squad. Ritzie didn’t make it to the regular season, however, being released on Sept. 2.

As the Steelers noted when first signing Ritzie, he had a productive college career before moving to the NFL.