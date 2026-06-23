Steelers Given $11 Million Exit Plan for Struggling Defender

The Pittsburgh Steelers have built one of the NFL’s most recognizable defenses over the last several years, but one of their highest-paid defender’s, linebacker Patrick Queen, continues to be mentioned as a potential roster cut casualty.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently listed Queen among his “5 Cut Candidates Who Should Be on Every NFL Team’s Radar,” suggesting Pittsburgh could consider moving on from the veteran after two uneven seasons with the organization.

The idea is a surprising one considering the Steelers lured Queen away from their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $41 million contract before the 2024 season. At the time, the signing was viewed as one of Pittsburgh’s biggest offseason splashes.

Two years later, though, questions remain about whether the investment has truly paid off.

Steelers Could Move On From LB Patrick Queen

Kay pointed to Queen’s inconsistency during his time in Pittsburgh as a reason why he could emerge as a cut candidate.

While Queen has accumulated impressive tackle totals, his overall impact has been more difficult to evaluate.

“Patrick Queen joined the Pittsburgh Steelers with plenty of fanfare after the club lured him from the rival Baltimore Ravens with a three-year, $41 million deal in 2024, but the linebacker could be on his way out after two polarizing campaigns,” Kay wrote.

Over the last two seasons, Queen has totaled 249 tackles. However, he has produced only two sacks and three forced fumbles during that stretch.

His first four seasons in Baltimore he recorded 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Kay also noted that Queen has been prone to missed assignments and missed tackles despite flashing his playmaking ability at times.

Some of Pittsburgh’s worst defensive performances have also come with Queen serving as the defensive play-caller.

The Steelers dropped five straight games to close the 2024 season and then struggled in last year’s postseason, falling to a Houston Texans, 30-6.

Financially, the move would create flexibility for Pittsburgh.

Releasing Queen would save the Steelers nearly $11 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Patrick Queen Would Still Have Value Around NFL

Even if Pittsburgh explored moving on from Queen, there is little reason to believe he would remain available for long.

The former first-round pick is still only 26 years old and already has two Pro Bowl appearances on his résumé.

He also brings plenty of experience despite his age.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Queen has started 101 games while appearing in multiple defensive systems. That type of durability alone would likely draw significant interest from teams searching for linebacker help.

Kay also believes a change of scenery could help Queen maximize his potential.

The Steelers, meanwhile, would have to decide whether the salary savings outweigh the risk of creating another hole on an already expensive defense.

Pittsburgh has made several aggressive roster decisions over the last few years and has not been afraid to move on from veteran players when it believes a change is necessary.

For now, Queen remains a key piece of the defense entering what could be a pivotal 2026 season for the organization.