Steelers Insider Raises Key Obstacle to Trading $41 Million Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made one significant change to their defense this season, trading cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. With the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, another starter has found himself in trade discussions.

Patrick Queen has drawn plenty of criticism for his play, and his expiring contract has only added to the speculation. But one Steelers insider sees a problem with moving the $41 million linebacker before the season ends.

Steelers Insider Weighs In on Patrick Queen Trade Rumors

In his Oct. 22 mailbag, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo addressed Queen’s future and why Pittsburgh may have to wait until the offseason to make a change at inside linebacker.

DeFabo didn’t shy away from Queen’s struggles, but he pointed to the responsibilities the veteran handles on defense and the lack of a clear replacement.

“Queen is a pretty honest person and player. He’d probably tell you himself that he’d like to play better. That said, he calls the defense as the green dot, which is a lot of responsibility. And who are you going to play in his place?” DeFabo wrote.

That last question is where Payton Wilson enters the discussion. Wilson has played alongside Queen, but DeFabo doesn’t see him as an obvious solution to the Steelers’ issues in the middle of the defense.

“Payton Wilson is kind of the same player, only to a more extreme degree, with similar strengths (rangy coverage ability) and more pronounced weaknesses (struggles to get off blocks). The inside linebacker shakeup will probably be an offseason project.”

It’s a different timeline than some recent trade suggestions have proposed. For a team sitting at 4-2 and hoping to make a playoff run in Aaron Rodgers’ final season, replacing the player responsible for communicating defensive calls could be difficult in the middle of the year.

Patrick Queen’s Contract Keeps Steelers Trade Talk Alive

Queen signed a three-year, $41 million contract with Pittsburgh in 2024 after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Now 27, he is playing out the final year of that agreement and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027.

The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 119 tackles in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Queen’s 53 missed tackles across 2024 and 2025 were the most in the league over that span. Through six games this season, Queen has 38 tackles and an interception.

The possibility of a trade gained more attention Wednesday when FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano listed Queen as Pittsburgh’s top trade candidate. Vacchiano suggested a contending team could view him as a short-term addition, particularly with his contract set to expire.

Vacchiano also pointed to the Steelers’ decision to bring back veteran Elandon Roberts as a possible reason they could afford to move Queen.

Roberts returned to Pittsburgh’s practice squad Oct. 12. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Steelers and worked under current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. His experience provides another option at linebacker, although he has not taken over Queen’s role.

Queen dealt with trade rumors during the offseason, too, when the Dallas Cowboys were among the teams that explored acquiring him. No deal followed, and he returned as Pittsburgh’s defensive signal-caller.

DeFabo’s outlook leaves a bigger question for the offseason, when the Steelers will have to decide whether to re-sign Queen, replace him or change how their inside linebackers are used.