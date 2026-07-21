Steelers WR Roman Wilson Faces New Threat Ahead of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be headed to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, this week to begin training camp. One of the top position battles looks to come at wide receiver between Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard.

Right now, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. have locked down the top two receiver positions. It’s WR3 that needs to be settled between Wilson and Bernard.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo believes that due to the new coaching staff under Mike McCarthy, this will be one of the best battles in all of training camp.

“A shift in offensive philosophy has turned the WR3 position from a rotational piece to a starter,” DeFabo wrote. “In Arthur Smith’s tight end-centric scheme, the Steelers used 11 personnel (three WRs) on just 38.7 percent of snaps, according to TruMedia. Only the Ravens used less 11 personnel. During Mike McCarthy’s final year in Dallas in 2024, the Cowboys utilized 11 personnel on more than 70 percent of snaps. That was top-10 in the league.”

Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard Looking to Take Hold of WR3 Role

Wilson hasn’t exactly wowed anyone in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. The former third-rounder played just one game in 2024 after dealing with injuries. Last season, he appeared in 13 games, recording 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

If Wilson’s work during OTAs and minicamp is any indication, DeFabo believes it will be him getting a majority of the work in 11 personnel.

“Stylistically, the 5-10, 185-pound Wilson is smaller, but also shiftier with 4.39 speed,” DeFabo wrote. “He has the versatility to line up inside, and outside is more likely to be used on deep crossing routes or to take the top off the defense.”

When it comes to Bernard, he’s a McCarthy pick, compared to Wilson, who was drafted under former coach Mike Tomlin. That said, it feels like somewhat of an uphill battle for Wilson.

“On the flip side, Bernard’s 6-1, 206-pound frame and college production could help him assimilate quickly into the NFL,” DeFabo added. “His potential for yards after the catch makes him a fit for many of McCarthy’s West Coast concepts. While the rookie can also move around to play all three positions, he fits best as a big slot receiver who can insert into the LOS as a blocker at times.”

Taken No. 47 overall in the second round, it should be obvious the Steelers have some sort of plan for Bernard, even in his rookie season.

The biggest problem for the Steelers ultimately may be deciding how they want to divide the reps, as both players stand a chance of contributing to the team in 2026.

Steelers In Much Better Shape At WR In 2026

Seeing a position battle for the WR3 spot going into this year’s training camp is encouraging considering where the Steelers ended up last season at the receiver position.

Last year, it was Metcalf with little to nothing after him. Metcalf, in turn, led the team in receiving yards by more than 364 yards with 850 total. The next closest were tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Kenneth Gainwell, who tied with 486 yards.

Offensively, the Steelers should now be in a much better position with legitimate playmakers. They not only have more talent but more depth, and that’s thanks to guys like Wilson and Bernard.