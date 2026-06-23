Steelers Rookie Named ‘Biggest Surprise’ After Holding His Own Against DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up minicamp earlier this month with training camp still weeks away, leaving the coaching staff with film to study, roster questions to sort through, and at least one answer they weren’t necessarily expecting to have this soon.

The secondary has been a talking point in Pittsburgh all offseason — the Steelers committed serious money to upgrade it, adding veteran free agent Jamel Dean alongside a cornerback group that already includes Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey.

Depth behind that group was supposed to be a work in progress. Then minicamp happened.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor singled out one player from Pittsburgh’s 2026 draft class as the biggest offseason surprise on the entire roster — a third-round rookie whose name wasn’t in many conversations before the pads came off.

Steelers Rookie Daylen Everette Holds His Own Against DK Metcalf in First-Team Minicamp Reps

With Porter on the sideline, Everette stepped into a situation that would test any rookie: covering DK Metcalf, the Steelers’ star receiver.

By all accounts, he held his ground.

“Everette, one of the Steelers’ three third-round draft picks, turned heads with a larger-than-expected role in minicamp, as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. limited his participation while hoping for a contract extension. The player out of Georgia held his own as he battled with wide receiver DK Metcalf and got his hands on several passes,” Pryor wrote.

Everette didn’t just survive the matchup — he welcomed it. Speaking to reporters during the final week of workouts, the rookie explained why going up against a receiver of Metcalf’s caliber is exactly the kind of test he’s looking for.

“[Metcalf] is a big physical guy, so going against someone like him, it can help me to guard anyone else,” Everette said. “I enjoy going against him because I know it’s helping me get better.”

The 85th overall pick ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and arrives with credentials sharpened by four years in the SEC at Georgia. He concluded his career with the Bulldogs recording five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and 150 combined tackles.

What Daylen Everette’s Spring Means for Steelers’ CB Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp

Pittsburgh’s cornerback room is deep by design. Beyond Porter, the Steelers signed Dean in free agency to shore up the No. 2 spot. Ramsey is in the mix as a versatile piece who can slide between outside corner and slot, while Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols round out a group with legitimate NFL experience at every level.

Everette figures to enter training camp — scheduled for late July — competing for reserve reps. But his minicamp performance has already shifted the conversation.

Multiple beat writers covering the workouts flagged him as a player who could push for a real role, particularly if the depth chart sees any injury or contract-related disruption in the months ahead.

For a Steelers defense that underperformed in 2025 despite carrying the league’s highest-paid unit and is counting on a major bounce-back season, finding a young corner who can hold his own against their own No. 1 receiver is not a small development.

Everette gave Pittsburgh something to think about. Training camp will determine whether it turns into something more.