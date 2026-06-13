Steelers’ T.J. Watt Lands on NFL’s Worst List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history when they signed him to a three-year, $123 million extension with $108 million guaranteed ahead of the 2025 season.

At the time, there wasn’t much pushback.

Watt had already established himself as one of the best defensive players of his generation and remained the face of Pittsburgh’s defense. But one year later, the contract is drawing some criticism.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently ranked the 10 worst contracts in the NFL entering the 2026 season, and Watt’s deal landed surprisingly high on the list.

Not only did Gagnon include Watt, but he ranked the Steelers star No. 5 overall behind only San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Steelers Get Brutal T.J. Watt Contract Ranking

For Gagnon, the concern isn’t what Watt has done throughout his career. It’s what his future production may look like as he enters his age-32 season.

“The 31-year-old’s sack numbers have plummeted from 19 in 2023 to 11.5 in 2024 to seven in 2025,” Gagnon wrote. “This was his first relatively full non-All-Pro season since 2018, indicating that a decline is well underway.”

Seven sacks would be considered a productive season for most pass rushers. For Watt, however, it represented his lowest sack total in a full season since his rookie year.

Gagnon also questioned the long-term financial outlook of the deal.

“Even if the Steelers move on after the 2027 campaign, Watt will have cost the team $94 million in salary and dead-cap charges for just two seasons of work,” Gagnon wrote.

The ranking is a notable one considering Watt remains one of the most accomplished defenders in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2017, the former first-round pick has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro honors and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award while becoming one of the most important players in franchise history. In nine seasons, Watt has piled up 115 sacks, 36 forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

Steelers Beat Writer Offers Different T.J. Watt Outlook

While Gagnon sees warning signs, not everyone around Pittsburgh agrees that Watt’s best football is behind him.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, longtime Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo pushed back on concerns surrounding Watt’s future production.

“I think he’s poised to have a bounce-back season,” Fittipaldo said.

Fittipaldo also believes Watt can return to the type of sack numbers Steelers fans became accustomed to seeing during the prime years of his career.

“I think he can be a 12-15 sack guy again,” Fittipaldo said.

Part of that optimism stems from the arrival of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the possibility that Watt could be used differently than he was in previous seasons.

“He might have to drop more,” Fittipaldo said. “He might have to align in different spots.”

That’s what makes Watt one of the more fascinating players to watch entering the 2026 season.

On one side is the argument that declining sack totals are evidence that age is beginning to catch up with the veteran pass rusher. On the other is the belief that a new defensive system could help unlock another productive chapter in an already remarkable career.

The Steelers are certainly hoping the latter proves true. With more than $100 million guaranteed in the contract, Pittsburgh’s investment in Watt isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.