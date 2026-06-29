Steelers Receive $42 Million Aaron Rodgers Protection Plan Option

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to be successful in 2026, then priority number one will be protecting Aaron Rodgers.

In his final NFL season, Rodgers will hope to guide the Steelers not only back to the playoffs but on a lengthy postseason run — something the team hasn’t done since 2016.

At 42 years old, Rodgers isn’t quite as mobile as he used to be. Last season, a wrist injury in his non-throwing hand caused him to miss two games.

The Steelers hope to avoid such a scenario this season. That could mean they will have to make some adjustments to an offensive line that, as of now, may be a little shaky.

Steelers Urged to Pursue Veteran Left Tackle

With training camp ahead, it’s the perfect time for Pittsburgh to make some final roster moves as it prepares for the 2026 season. But there just aren’t many proven offensive linemen available.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Steelers should attempt to convince former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker to come to Pittsburgh.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have a question mark at left tackle. At that position, Broderick Jones has struggled in pass protection, and the team doesn’t have a timetable for his full return from a neck injury,” Moton wrote.

The Steelers have at least flirted with the option of moving former 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu to left tackle, despite him playing exclusively on the right side throughout his NFL career.

As for Jones, his health has been a major question mark throughout the offseason. That’s one reason the Steelers used their first-round pick on offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

“With Decker in the fold, the Steelers can adopt a measured approach to addressing their tackle spots,” Moton added. “Jones could take his time in recovery. Fautanu would move back to right tackle. The coaching staff could bring rookie first-rounder Max Iheanachor along gradually as a swing player at the position.”

Deckers market value is listed at two-years, $42.6 million, with an average annual salary of $21.3 million, per Spotrac.

Steelers May Want More Answers Before Making a Move

Decker actually considered retirement earlier this year. He then announced on his Instagram that he would be returning for an 11th NFL season, albeit not with the Lions. He requested his release from the team on March 6.

While there is some obvious wear and tear on his body at this point, Decker would likely be the Steelers’ best available option at left tackle. The only alternative may be seeking out the trade market.

Decker, a former Pro Bowler in 2024, is still only 32 years old and was one of the bright spots on Detroit’s offensive front throughout his 10-year career. He rarely missed time, sitting out just eight games since 2021.

For his career, Decker has allowed 42 sacks. The 2023 and 2024 seasons were among his roughest stretches, as he surrendered 16 combined sacks. However, he bounced back in 2025, allowing only two.

The Steelers will hold training camp from July 28 through August 18 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Perhaps new head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff want to see more from Fautanu and even Iheanachor before becoming desperate enough to make a move.