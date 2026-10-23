Steelers Insider Sees $123M Star as Potential First-Round Trade Chip

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to make the most of Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL season, which makes trading T.J. Watt a difficult proposition right now. But the conversation could look much different when the 2027 NFL draft rolls around.

Watt remains one of Pittsburgh’s biggest names, and the Steelers have invested heavily in keeping their pass rush together. Still, one longtime team reporter believes the franchise should at least consider a major move next offseason, with a first-round pick potentially coming back in return.

Steelers Insider Floats T.J. Watt Trade for First-Round Pick

In his Oct. 22 mailbag, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo discussed whether the Steelers should consider trading T.J. Watt as the 32-year-old gets closer to the later stages of his career.

DeFabo expects Pittsburgh to hold on to Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig through the current season. But he sees the next draft as a potential turning point, with Highsmith another name to watch.

“The Steelers will likely (and should) keep the top three outside linebackers this year, when they’re in something of a win-now mode. It seems sometime around next year’s draft would be a logical moment to trade Alex Highsmith. He leads the team in pressures and can get a new contract when he’s moved,” DeFabo wrote.

Watt’s future presents an even bigger decision. DeFabo believes Pittsburgh would prefer to have its longtime defensive star retire with the franchise, but he would consider another approach.

“The Steelers probably want Watt to finish his career in Pittsburgh. But personally, I’d go into a soft rebuild mode in 2027 and would consider moving Watt for a first-round pick to make it happen. It’s not unreasonable to think that could be the compensation considering how he’s playing and what the Baltimore Ravens were prepared to give up for a now-29-year-old Maxx Crosby.”

That is DeFabo’s assessment of what Pittsburgh should consider, rather than a report that the Steelers are shopping Watt.

T.J. Watt’s Contract Complicates Steelers’ 2027 Plans

Watt signed a three-year, $123 million extension in July 2025 that keeps him under contract through 2028. He has 4.5 sacks through six games this season and 119.5 over his career, extending his standing as Pittsburgh’s all-time sacks leader.

He finished with seven sacks in 14 games in 2025, a drop from the 19 he recorded in 2023. That makes the return he could bring an important part of any trade discussion, especially with Watt turning 33 next October.

DeFabo pointed to Baltimore’s pursuit of Crosby as an example of what teams might pay for an established edge rusher. The Ravens agreed to send the Las Vegas Raiders first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 for Crosby in March, but the deal was called off after he failed his physical.

Pittsburgh also gave Herbig a four-year, $100 million extension in June, while Highsmith remains under contract through 2027 on a four-year, $68 million deal. Keeping all three gives the Steelers options during Rodgers’ final season, even if paying that group becomes harder to justify down the road.

The idea of trading one of them isn’t new. NFL insider Ian Rapoport’s reported back in June that neither Watt nor Highsmith was expected to move this year.

For now, Watt remains central to Pittsburgh’s playoff push. DeFabo’s first-round-pick suggestion is about what comes after it, when the Steelers may have to decide how much of their future to build around their longtime defensive star.