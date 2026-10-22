Steelers Get Unexpected T.J. Watt Injury News Before Traveling to Paris for Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to fly to Paris on a redeye flight Thursday, October 22.

“Update: The Steelers will take a redeye flight to Paris tonight,” Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X. “Then after getting off the plane, they’ll head straight to the football fields to practice.”

Amid their weird travel schedule and the civil unrest happening in the capital, the Steelers receive concerning news about their star linebacker T.J. Watt.

T.J. Suffered a Calf Injury During Practice Adding Him to Thursday’s Injured Report; Questionable for Sunday

Per Steelers insider Mike DeFabo on X, T.J. Watt is among eight players listed on Thursday’s injury report before Sunday’s game in Paris against the New Orleans Saints.

“T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report with a calf injury,” DeFabo wrote. “DB Brandin Echols and WR Ben Skowronek have been ruled out. Everyone else the same status as yesterday’s injury report, with several noteworthy players to monitor.”

He was a limited participant in practice, which is less than 100% of the players normal repetitions. Under Watt’s injury, it’s listed “NIR/Rest/Calf”.

NIR means non-injury related rest, which is why Watt did not practice on Wednesday.

Another Steelers insider Alan Saunders, confirmed that Watt’s injury was likely during practice.

“T.J. Watt is a new addition to the injury report with a calf issue,” Saunders wrote on X. “I saw him in the locker room, and he seemed to be getting around just fine, but obviously something to monitor.”

This season, Watt has 4.5 sacks, 15 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and an interception returned for a touchdown.

If Watt were to miss Sunday’s game, Nick Herbig would take over the starting role in Paris.

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith is Among Eight Players on Thursday’s Injury Report

If it wasn’t bad enough that the Steelers might be without T.J. Watt on Sunday, 29-year-old linebacker Alex Highsmith has been limited in practice since Wednesday with a groin injury. His status is still questionable.

In six games, Highsmith has five solo tackles, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Aside from Highsmith and Watt, the other six players on the injury report are, CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Ben Skowronek, S DeShon Elliot, S Brandin Echols, and DT Cameron Heyward.

Both Skowronek and Echols are listed as out for Sunday’s game, where everyone else is questionable.

Cameron Heyward DNP for non-injury related rest.