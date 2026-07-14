Steelers Trade Idea Sends 45-Sack Defender to Packers for New Contract

With the Pittsburgh Steelers inching closer to the 2026 NFL season, the next major roster move could be just around the corner. One name that continues to surface in trade discussions is edge-rusher Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith has been the subject of just about every trade prediction involving the Steelers this offseason. Why? The six-year veteran is becoming the odd man out in a room that includes T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, who was recently extended.

The latest projection has Highsmith heading to the NFC North.

Alex Highsmith Linked to Packers In New Trade Proposal

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed one trade every NFL team should consider before the 2026 season. For the Steelers, it was dealing Highsmith to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a Day 2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Moton pointed to Green Bay’s lack of depth at edge-rusher. Micah Parsons is not expected to be available to begin the season as he recovers from a torn ACL and meniscus injury and is expected to miss at least four games.

The Packers are also without Rashan Gary after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Green Bay can replenish its depleted outside linebacker group with a move for Highsmith, who may want a new contract,” Moton wrote. “The Steelers edge-rusher doesn’t have any guaranteed money in the final two years of his deal. With $23.4 million in cap space, the Packers can acquire Highsmith, rework his contract and fill a glaring need on the edge.”

A Day 2 pick would line up with a previous report from Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn.

“From what I’m hearing, [the Steelers] want a second-rounder for him,” Cohn said.

Day 2 also includes the third round, so either pick could be in play. Moton did not specify which selection he believes Green Bay would need to surrender.

On paper, the deal would make sense for all sides. Highsmith could set himself for another contract, the Packers would add a proven pass rusher to pair with Parsons once he returns, and the Steelers would gain additional draft capital, focusing on the future.

Would The Steelers Want To Move On From Alex Highsmith?

Highsmith may have seen the writing on the wall once the Steelers signed Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension that included $42 million guaranteed.

Herbig is expected to be a major part of Pittsburgh’s future on defense. Highsmith’s long-term outlook is murky at best.

As Moton noted, Highsmith has no guaranteed money remaining on the final two years of his contract. According to Spotrac, releasing him before next season would save the Steelers roughly $15.5 million against the salary cap while carrying only a $5.6 million dead-cap charge.

Of course, Moton’s proposal of sending Highsmith to Green Bay is only a projection. Still, the broader idea of moving him, whether to the Packers or another team, is not difficult to understand.

Highsmith remains a productive player with plenty of value around the league. He led the Steelers with 9.5 sacks in 2025 and has recorded 45 sacks during his NFL career.

That’s why the question isn’t whether Highsmith has trade value. The real question is whether the Steelers are willing to move on from one of their top pass rushers and, if so, when they decide the time is right.