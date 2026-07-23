Steelers Enter Training Camp With Major Roster Move Looming

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ training camp is just days away. At that point, the organization will get its first glimpse of what potential the team has for the 2026 season. It will also let them know where there are still holes to fill.

No team in the NFL is without its fair share of question marks, even the best ones. The Steelers will once again look to contend and repeat as AFC North champions, but the road could prove a bit more difficult if they don’t make some needed roster additions.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo makes it clear where the team will likely be looking to make some moves once teams start cutting their rosters down.

Steelers May Have to Hit Waiver to Shore Up Defense

When it comes to pointing out the Steelers’ major weakness leading into the 2026 season, it always falls back on inside linebacker. DeFabo doesn’t differ from that narrative. Safety is another.

“…The inside linebacker who stands next to Patrick Queen in the base defense is a question mark, and safety depth is a concern,” DeFabo wrote. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Steelers scouring the waiver wire on cutdown day to add to the secondary, preferably with a true free safety.”

ESPN ranked the Steelers with the No. 19 best roster entering 2026. Again, it was Queen and Payton Wilson who were called out as a concern for the team.

“Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are back as the starters, and that might not be a good thing after Pittsburgh ranked 27th in run stop win rate (28.9%) last season,” ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote. “Queen remained an every-down player last season but slipped to 61st among 67 qualified off-ball linebackers in PFF grade (he ranked 54th among 69 qualified in 2024). Wilson could make a Year 3 leap, though he struggled to fend off Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison, who both remain on the roster, for snaps last season.”

At this point, Wilson appears to be the best option for Pittsburgh, but it’s definitely not a certainty. He’ll need to show vast improvement in what will be his third NFL season.

What Does the Steelers Secondary Look Like?

As for free safety, the Steelers added to the position in the offseason, signing Jaquan Brisker to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. He’ll be entering his fifth career season. Perhaps his biggest concern is his health after playing just five games in 2024 and having a history of concussions.

Another free agent signing was Darnell Savage, who is believed to be a depth piece. The good news is he’s versatile and can play both free safety and strong safety.

Then there’s Jalen Ramsey, who has been transitioning from cornerback to safety in the later stages of his career. The 31-year-old played 1,257 snaps last season, with 450 of those at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for the rest of the secondary, the Steelers have to feel pretty good about Joey Porter Jr. and free agent signee Jamel Dean. Porter is becoming one of the best corners in the NFL. Meanwhile, Dean adds an important veteran presence on the other side of him.

But do the Steelers feel comfortable enough to start the season with what they currently have? That goes for both inside linebacker and free safety. Training camp will reveal that sooner rather than later.