Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Roman Wilson Amid Metcalf and Pittman Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are two days away from their first taste of real football with their preseason game on Thursday, August 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Although preseason games don’t carry much weight–aside for the rookies getting a chance to shine for the first time in–the Steelers-Packers matchup has some deeper meaning.

With head coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers reunited for the first time since 2018, they are both facing a team they won a Super Bowl with. McCarthy will be making his Steelers coaching debut against the Packers, while Rodgers’ status is TBD.

However, if he were to make a start for the Steelers, he would be without two key pieces on offense in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.; Forcing third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson to step up.

Aaron Rodgers Says WR Roman Wilson is ‘Coming Into His Own’ at Steelers Training Camp

On Monday, August 10, Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, hit that wide receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman were not uniform. The next day, Aaron Rodgers confirms that both Metcalf and Pittman sustained injuries.

While they both have been listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Rodgers says that it has been tough without their leadership and skill. However, third-year WR Roman Wilson is beginning to come into his own amid Metcalf and Pittman’s absence.

“He’s looks to be more dynamic,” Rodgers said after training camp. “He’s making plays. He’s confident. The personality starts to come out. He’s joking around more with you in the locker room. I just love it.”

Per NFL insiders at ESPN Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, and Ben Solak, the buzz around camp is Wilson turning a corner and building the chemistry between him and Rodgers. However, his snap share is going to be small since he is almost a guarantee lock at WR3 on the depth chart.

“Though the buzz in Pittsburgh is that third-year receiver Roman Wilson has rounded the corner and developed a workable chemistry with Rodgers, I’m not sure just how many snaps he can get behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr,” Fowler et al. said. “Even blocking receiver Ben Skowronek was getting heavy usage relative to Wilson, who is relegated more to clear passing sets at this time.”

In 13 games last season, he tallied 12 receptions, 166 yards, and two TDs.

Aaron Rodgers Believes Steelers Are Ahead of Where They Were Last Season

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers secured first place in the AFC North in a wild Week 18 finish against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the following week in the AFC Wild Card game, the Steelers season ended quickly in a 30-6 blowout against the Houston Texans.

Now for Aaron Rodgers last season, the Steelers are looking to change some things and redeem themselves from last season.

Since hiring Mike McCarthy, there has been nothing but high praise about his coaching style and his shift on offense. Offense has been the Steelers biggest struggle over the last five or so seasons.