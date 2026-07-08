Steelers’ $1.4 Million Starter Given Bold ‘Best in NFL’ Prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offseason has featured plenty of movement across the roster. But no position group may be more important than the offensive line, which will be tasked with protecting Aaron Rodgers as the 42-year-old quarterback prepares for his 22nd and final NFL season.

Despite lingering questions at left tackle with Broderick Jones still recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Troy Fautanu potentially shifting to the left side and rookie Max Iheanachor continuing his development, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes the Steelers already have a future star anchoring the middle of the line.

ESPN Predicts Breakout Season for Zach Frazier

Solak recently named a breakout player for all 32 NFL teams. For the Steelers, he selected center Zach Frazier, who is entering his third season after Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick in 2024.

“Film heads love Frazier, who might simply be the best offensive lineman still on a rookie contract,” Solak wrote. “NFL Next Gen Stats had Frazier with a 2.7% QB pressure rate surrendered last season — the single best mark of any offensive lineman with at least 300 snaps. Centers certainly get more double-team help than tackles, but Frazier was fifth in one-on-one rate behind some predictable stars such as Tyler Linderbaum and Aaron Brewer. The Steelers trust him on islands the way teams with highly paid star centers do.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier earned a 73.5 overall grade in 2025, ranking eighth among 40 qualified centers. Across 1,028 snaps, he allowed just 10 pressures, one sack and three quarterback hits while committing only three penalties.

Frazier’s skills go beyond pass protection.

“Frazier’s run blocking is just as impressive as his pass blocking. With the heavy anchor and core strength of a dominant supersized guard, as well as the quick feet and sharp angles of an undersized center, Frazier unlocks the full menu of run concepts for Pittsburgh — per ESPN’s numbers, the Steelers ran the common run concepts (outside zone, inside zone, duo, power, etc.) at league-average rates. His experience snapping the ball to Aaron Rodgers is certainly helping the mental side of his game as well. Of all the players on this list, Frazier would be my bet to eventually become the best player at his position in the NFL.”

That’s about as strong an endorsement as a young offensive lineman can receive. If Solak’s projection proves accurate, Frazier could soon find himself among the highest-paid centers in football.

Frazier is scheduled to make a base salary of $1.4 million in 2026 and has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

What Will Zach Frazier’s Next Contract Look Like?

The market for elite centers continues to climb around the NFL.

Linderbaum currently ranks first at the position after signing a three-year, $81 million contract with $60 million guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, according to Spotrac. Brewer isn’t far behind after agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million extension that included $37 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins.

Those are the types of deals Frazier and his agent will likely be presenting to the Steelers in the near future.

Whether Frazier eventually becomes the highest-paid center in football remains to be seen. However, if he continues to perform at the level he showed in 2025 and takes another step forward in 2026, it’s reasonable to believe he could soon find himself among the top earners at the position.

For the Steelers, that would be a welcome problem to have.