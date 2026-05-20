Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Steelers Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers were finally able to re-sign four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past weekend. His one-year deal could ultimately be worth up to $25 million. If he hits that mark, it will be nearly $12 million more than he made this past season. Despite his return to Pittsburgh, however, some feel that there is nothing special about this move.

One of the people who is not high on this move by the Steelers is ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. While appearing on First Take on Tuesday, Smith shared his underwhelming opinion of the Steelers’ quarterback situation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Deserve More Credit

Here is what Smith had to say about Rodgers returning to the Steelers:

“It’s not a big deal to me that Aaron Rodgers is back…He’s good enough to allow them to continue to be mediocre. What do I mean by mediocre? You ain’t a real championship contender, and you don’t stink. You’re right in the middle of the road, which means that you’re never going to be able to build with so much through the draft. That’s the situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Smith later mentioned his struggles with trying to understand why the organization can’t seem to locate its next long-term quarterback. However, he might be wrong in throwing shade at his beloved Steelers. Remember, the Steelers currently have two experienced veterans in the quarterback room in Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph. They have also selected two young guns over the last couple of offseasons in Will Howard and Drew Allar.

Perhaps Smith and a lot of the national media folks need to realize that the Steelers are currently fixing their long-term quarterback issue. Rodgers is the quarterback who can help them win right now in the next one or two years. In the process of winning now, Rodgers and new head coach Mike McCarthy can help mentor the younger quarterbacks in the hopes that one of them will be ready to take over in the future as the starter.

Aaron Rodgers Is the Perfect Teacher

Rodgers is the perfect mentor for any young quarterback. He showed that in his three seasons teaching Packers franchise quarterback Jordan Love the ropes in Green Bay (2020-2022). While Howard already has a season of tutelage under his belt, he and Allar will likely have the chance to see Rodgers at his best under his old head coach’s leadership once again.

Last season, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer recorded 25 total touchdowns, just seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 94.8. While he wasn’t what he was five years ago, he still showed why he is one of the greatest players in NFL history. Now, he has the chance to make a lot of media members, such as Smith, eat their words. Remember, McCarthy helped Rodgers make seven Pro Bowls and win the first two MVPs of his illustrious career.