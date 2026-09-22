Stephen A. Smith Shares Harsh Career Advice for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a very outspoken individual who doesn’t shy away from controversy. That also makes him a target when his play on the field isn’t up to par.

The 42-year-old had a rough game Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the New England Patriots by a 20-3 final score. Rodgers finished 23/39 for 187 yards and an interception, taking some massive hits throughout the afternoon.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is arguably an even more outspoken individual, and he chimed in on Rodgers’ rough performance. Smith appeared Tuesday on “First Take” and didn’t hold back in his declaration for Rodgers to call it a career.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Aaron Rodgers

A clip from Tuesday’s episode, shared via Awful Announcing on X, highlights Smith’s direct comments.

“You got a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, respectfully, I think he needs to retire,” Smith began. “It’s Father Time, man. You’ve been in the league too many years. When you’re more preoccupied with making sure you don’t get hit than making plays, it’s time to retire.”

This is a strong statement and one that Rodgers may end up speaking out against. No quarterback wants to get hit, so that part of the statement is up for debate.

What Smith seems to be alluding to is the fact Rodgers and the offense are not hitting big plays, perhaps because the veteran is trying to get the ball out as fast as possible no matter the outcome. That would ultimately spell doom for the team in 2026.

Steelers Have Rough Offensive Stats Through Week 2

The outspoken Smith hits on a major problem Steelers fans have seen through two games, even if the team does have a 1-1 record.

Rodgers only has 408 total passing yards, while Pat Freiermuth leads the team in receiving yards with 78. The highly-paid DK Metcalf is second with 67 yards. The offense is struggling just to reach the red zone and a T.J. Watt pick-six in Week 1 accounts for one of two touchdowns through two games.

That is before getting to the running game, where Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle have combined for 126 yards through two games.

Smith calling for Rodgers to retire in Week 3 of his final season is a bit of an overreaction. The quarterback has already declared this to be his final season and the team is still in the mix early in the 2026 season at 1-1 in the standings.

The concern, mentioned by Smith, may be that Rodgers will continue to regress as the season goes on. That makes the Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals a must-watch for those judging Rodgers, whether that be positively or negatively.