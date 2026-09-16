T.J. Watt Shares Funny Interaction With Falcons Fan Following Pick-6

Feeling as if his team was losing momentum, T.J. Watt stepped up and made the play that saved the day and sealed the win for the Steelers on Sunday. Watt’s pick-6 capped off a big day, that even included making some history, for the linebacker and helped lead Pittsburgh to a season opening 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

T.J. Watt Had a Funny Interaction With a Falcons Fan After His Pick-6

Days later, Watt appeared on his teammate Cam Heyward‘s “Not Just Football” podcast to discuss the moment. And Watt even shared a funny interaction he had with a Falcons fan that brought out an uncharacteristic type of celebration from the veteran. Watt just couldn’t help himself when he saw a Falcons fan holding out after others already decided to exit Acrisure Stadium early.

“The front row was five empty seats and there’s one Falcons fan sitting there by themselves. And I’ve never done this celebration in my life, but I went right up to that guy and I was like you need to get out of here,” said a laughing Watt. Heyward also laughed right along with him while hearing the story, one he was not aware when it happened during the game.

Watt Even Made NFL History With His Big Performance

Watt, 31, even further etched his name as one of the league’s all-time greats by joining Julius Peppers as the only two players to ever reach 100 career sacks and 10 interceptions. He now has 358 tackles, 139 tackles for a loss, 117 sacks and 10 interceptions as he’s one game into his 10th NFL season.

Watt’s latest interception came at the start of the fourth quarter with his team only clinging to a 13-10 lead. He read Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush’s eyes perfectly and jumped in front of the route. And after grabbing the football, Watt was able to stay upright and keep return the play all the way to the house for a defensive touchdown.

Watt Just Needs Playoff Success to Complete His Resume

An eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, Watt’s most recent accomplishment further solidify his eventual place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He even has a Defensive Player of the Year Award to his name, registering 22.5 sacks in 2021, which set the NFL’s single-season record at the time – Myles Garrett surpassed the mark with 23 last season in his final year with the Browns.

But despite his individual success and accolades, Watt is still in search of the first playoff victory of his career. At least, the Steelers 1-0 start to the 2026 season is the best way to begin another campaign to pursue that goal.

Watt and the Steelers will now turn their focus to Week 2 in New England. Kickoff between Pittsburgh and the Patriots is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.