Steelers Urged to Re-Load Defense, Pair Minkah Fitzpatrick With Fellow Ex-All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to score more than 17 points in any of their final five games this past season. Because of that fact, it would make sense for the team to prioritize offense in free agency.

But CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani went in a different direction. He argued the Steelers should make it a priority to sign free agent safety Talanoa Hufanga.

“Hufanga was named an All-Pro in 2022 after recording four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two sacks to go along with 97 combined tackles, but unfortunately tore his ACL late in the 2023 season,” Dajani wrote. “Can you imagine what Pittsburgh’s defense could be capable of with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Hufanga roaming the secondary?”

If both players returned to their peak form in 2025, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Hufanga together would form the best safety tandem in the league.

How Safety Talanoa Hufanga Could Fit With Steelers

Fitzpatrick and Hufanga both arguably experienced their best NFL seasons in 2022. Fitzpatrick was tied for the league lead with six interceptions. He also had 96 combined tackles and 11 pass defenses, earning his third first-team All-Pro nomination.

Hufanga was the other AP first-team All-Pro safety in 2022.

Since then, though, both safeties have dealt with injuries. Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in November 2023. As a result, he missed the end of the 2023 campaign and the start of 2024.

Fitzpatrick sat out seven games in 2023 because of hamstring and knee ailments. However, he did still make the 2023 Pro Bowl and played in all 17 contests during 2024, which was another Pro Bowl season for Fitzpatrick.

But over his last 29 NFL games, including the playoffs, Fitzpatrick only has one interception. To get back to his All-Pro level, Fitzpatrick will have to record more takeaways in 2025.

Pairing him with another elite safety could open up Fitzpatrick to roam more freely in the Steelers secondary.

Will Minkah Fitzpatrick Finish His Contract in Pittsburgh?

There’s one obvious flaw in the logic that pairing Fitzpatrick with an elite strong safety will allow him to roam free. The Steelers arguably already did that in 2024 with the DeShon Elliott signing.

Elliott played very well in his first season with the Steelers, particularly in run defense. Pro Football Focus ranked Elliott eighth in run defense among safeties who played at least 50% of his team’s defensive snaps last season.

Yet, Fitzpatrick only intercepted one pass.

According to PFF, Elliott actually played better than Fitzpatrick, who wasn’t even a top 10 defender for the Steelers in 2024 based on the analytical website.

Fitzpatrick didn’t post a poor grade in any one PFF category. But he didn’t excel in any during 2024 either.

On January 13, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Paul Zeise argued the Steelers should trade Fitzpatrick.

“He is a luxury item and not worth the salary he is being paid,” wrote Zeise.

“Trade him, free up the money, get a couple of picks back and invest in cornerbacks.”

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo also named Fitzpatrick an offseason trade candidate on January 14.

If the Steelers are interested in Hufanga, trading Fitzpatrick is probably a more likely scenario than a pairing. Elliott is signed through the 2025 season, so if the Steelers want to pair Fitzpatrick with Hufanga, then they’d have to move on from Elliott.

But the Steelers are unlikely to do that if they view Elliott as better than Fitzpatrick going forward.

Pittsburgh could trade Fitzpatrick and then sign Talanoa Hufanga to replace him. But those two safeties play different styles, so that plan might not work either.

The fact the two safeties play differently is why Dajani suggested them as a pairing.