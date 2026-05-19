Steelers Sign Former Pitt DB After 1st Day of Offseason Workouts

Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers added another player who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this spring — cornerback Tamon Lynum.

Pittsburgh announced signing Lynum to a contract after the team’s first organized offseason workout Monday.

“The Steelers signed undrafted free agent defensive back Tamon Lynum,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “Lynum, who took part in the Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, played at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Before playing at Pitt, Lynum spent four seasons with Nebraska. In six college campaigns, he posted 71 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss. Lynum also had eight pass defenses, two interceptions and two sacks.

As a senior last season, he registered 21 combined tackles, one pass defense and one interception for Pitt.

Lynum is the second tryout player from rookie minicamp the Steelers signed to their roster this month. The first was Michigan national champion center Greg Crippen.