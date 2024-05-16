Former Steelers 1st-Round Pick Signs With AFC Foe: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their first-round selection from the 2019 NFL draft sign with a division rival this offseason. On May 16, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick from the year prior, safety Terrell Edmunds, joined a former division foe.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Edmunds signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Jaguars have added a few veterans before OTAs, signing DBs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Flowers, along with LB and special teamer Ty Summers,” wrote Rapoport.

Edmunds spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers after the team selected him at No. 28 overall in the first round of 2018. In 79 games with Pittsburgh, Edmunds posted 410 combined tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 6 interceptions.

While Edmunds has not played for another AFC North team, the Jaguars will still be the third Pittsburgh rival Edmunds will play for since leaving the Steelers in free agency a year ago. Last season, Edmunds appeared in games for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars were division rivals with the Steelers from 1995-2001. The two franchises have also met in two playoff games, both of which were Jacksonville victories, since then.