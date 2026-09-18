Steelers’ $168 Million Problem Looms Over Joey Porter Jr. Standoff

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent decades building contract negotiations around one rigid principle: don’t guarantee significant money beyond the first year.

That approach seems to have become a central problem in Joey Porter Jr.’s failed extension talks. The complication for Pittsburgh is that the organization has already shown it’s willing to make exceptions for its biggest stars.

And Porter’s side noticed.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that contract structure, not simply annual salary, was at the center of the stalemate between Porter and the Steelers.

“The crux of Joey Porter Jr.’s extension impasse with the Steelers: contract structure. The Steelers’ organizational precedent is not guaranteeing money past the first year — but they made an exception for T.J. Watt. Porter’s side wanted them to deviate from precedent again.”

Steelers’ Contract Exceptions Complicate Joey Porter Jr. Talks

Pittsburgh’s traditional stance has been well established. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler reported that many of the Steelers’ extensions fully guarantee only the first year, including the new deals signed this offseason by Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig.

Porter wanted stronger guarantees.

The Steelers have already broken that precedent for T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh signed Watt to a three-year, $123 million extension in July 2025 that included $108 million fully guaranteed at signing.

But Watt isn’t the only recent example Porter’s camp can point toward.

Spotrac highlighted another significant exception involving wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Seattle Seahawks before the 2025 season.

“WR DK Metcalf was also given a full 2-year ($60M) guarantee at signing upon his trade from Seattle. Porter Jr. has legs to negotiate on here, but the Steelers have been extremely rigid with this for a long time.”

Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with Pittsburgh after the trade. Spotrac lists $60 million guaranteed at signing, covering the first two years of the deal as originally structured.

Between Watt and Metcalf, the Steelers handed out $168 million in guarantees at signing while moving beyond the structure they have traditionally preferred.

That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh had to do the same for Porter. Watt was already one of the league’s most accomplished defensive players when he received his deal, while Metcalf arrived as an established Pro Bowl receiver in a blockbuster trade.

It does, however, give Porter’s side recent examples that make Pittsburgh’s precedent less absolute.

Joey Porter Jr. Contract Standoff Goes Beyond Salary

The distinction matters because ESPN reported the two sides never reached the point where average annual salary became the primary issue.

“The sides simply did not get close to bridging that guaranteed gap, which sources say made any talks about a per-year average on a deal moot,” Pryor and Fowler wrote. “It never even got that far,” a source told ESPN.

Porter is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, though Pittsburgh could use the franchise tag to retain his rights.

The former second-round pick has also requested a trade after the sides failed to reach an extension before the regular season.

The dispute has increasingly looked less like an argument over Porter’s exact price and more like a disagreement over how Pittsburgh is willing to pay him.

For years, the Steelers could point to organizational precedent as the answer.

After Watt and Metcalf, Porter’s side can point right back.