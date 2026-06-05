T.J. Watt Delivers Clear Message on Role in Steelers New Defense

Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has talked in previous years about adjusting his philosophy to continue maximizing his opportunities into his thirties. So far, Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t really matched that talk with action.

But it sure sounds like that might finally happen this fall.

Watt addressed how he will fit in the Steelers new defensive system in front of reporters Wednesday.

“I think in the past, it was a little more me being stubborn,” Watt said. “This new system, I really can’t say no. A lot of us are interchangeable parts. You’re not just learning your position.

“You’re going to have to learn the whole defensive front structure. I think you’re going to see a lot more movement out of not just me, but the whole front.”

T.J. Watt to Move Around Steelers Defense in 2026?

Watt talking about lining up in different spots on the Steelers defense isn’t really anything new. But as the edge rusher admitted himself this week, he’s been stubborn to actually do it.

Traditionally, Watt has lined up solely opposite the opposing offense’s right tackle and rushed off the edge.

Declining numbers and a new defensive coordinator, though, could actually lead to change for Watt this fall. The five-time All-Pro has seen his sack totals drop from 19 in 2023 to 11.5 in 2024 to seven last season.

But the change in Watt’s pre-snap alignment during 2026 might not just mean lining up opposite the opposing team’s left tackle.

“Watt could be dropping into coverage more or rushing from different lanes more often as well,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “The Steelers will also likely deploy more of their three-outside linebacker looks than in years past as a way to highlight their depth at the position.”

Watt, along with other Steelers defenders, have stressed how much change Mike McCarthy’s staff, especially defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, have brought this offseason. The change could impact Watt as much as anybody as he tries to reclaim his All-Pro form at 31 years old.

Steelers Deep Edge Rushing Room

Besides getting more from Watt, the other main reason the Steelers could utilize different edge rushing strategies this season is Nick Herbig.

Pittsburgh’s “No. 3” edge rusher received a 4-year, $100 million extension this week. The Steelers won’t feel the true impact of that deal this season, but clearly, the team has big plans for Herbig.

Without taking Watt and Alex Highsmith off the field, that means finding another spot on the field for Herbig to play.

DeFabo wrote that could mean Herbig playing “off the ball” at times. The Athletic insider, though, made clear Herbig isn’t going to change positions.

So if Watt, Highsmith and Herbig are going to play a lot together, that potentially means Watt and Highsmith playing “off the ball” sometimes too.

Getting all three of those edge rushers on the field together will make the Steelers defense more dangerous. Opposing offenses not knowing where Watt is at all times should make him harder to stop too.