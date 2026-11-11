Todd Haley Unleashes on Steelers for Not Making a Trade

Speaking for many Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Todd Haley expressed his disappointment over the lack of a move ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

The team’s former offensive coordinator didn’t hold back during his most recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Todd Haley Doesn’t Like That the Steelers Didn’t Make a Trade

“Team chemistry is a really important thing, but you got to have talent,” argued Haley as why the thought process of not wanting to disrupt chemistry isn’t a valued reason to not make a trade to improve the team’s chances.

He then continued his rant.

“The Steelers have a strong locker room. As long as Cam Heyward is there, as long as T.J. Watt is there, they’ll do a great job at integrating anybody into it. It’s probably got to be a little disheartening when you see other teams that are good teams with similar records adding pieces and you haven’t done anything.”

Again focusing on his belief that the Steelers, despite their 6-2 record, still needed a boost for the stretch run that a trade could’ve provided.

“I don’t like to disrupt the chemistry of the team and things like that, but this year, I really thought this would be the time. I think the Steelers are very, very close, but they’re a receiver, skill guy away, in my opinion.”

Patrick Queen Was Ready to Welcome a New Teammate

And to further his point about Pittsburgh’s locker room being able to handle any acquisition, veteran linebacker Patrick Queen said as much as he expected a new teammate to be on the way.

“I think everyone in this locker room couldn’t care less. I think whoever they try to bring in, we will love. At the end of the day, we got who we got, and will go rock out,” said Queen to the media, including 93.7 The Fan, on Tuesday afternoon.

The price for one of the wide receivers who was traded also supports the argument a trade wouldn’t have mortgaged too much of the future, too. The Indianapolis Colts sent wide out Josh Downs to Kansas City Chiefs for three mid to late-round picks, not the early-round selections the Steelers were hesitant to part ways with.