Insider Believes 2026 Steelers Could Mirror 2007 Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the cusp of a very intriguing season. After finally agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, new head coach Mike McCarthy has all of his pieces in the fold for 2026. So, what lies in store for this franchise this season?

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero believes the Steelers have a chance to be a lot like one of McCarthy’s earlier teams in his coaching career. While speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Pelissero noted the similarities between the 2007 Green Bay Packers and this year’s Steelers team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Won’t Be Mediocre in 2026

Here is what Pelissero had to say about how the Steelers could have a similar season to that of the Green Bay Packers nearly two decades ago:

“This is a little bit like 2007 in Green Bay…That year, with the youngest roster in the NFL but a 37-year-old quarterback, who had frankly shown signs of decline for several years, came out, was the MVP runner-up, went to the NFC Championship game because Mike McCarthy knows how to build a culture…The Aaron Rodgers last year with the Steelers was not a bad player…You can do a lot worse than having a four-time NFL MVP who’s coming back with a coach that he knows better than anyone.”

For reference, the 2007 Packers went 13-3 and were within an overtime interception away from making the Super Bowl. Pelissero also noted how Rodgers had a quality season in 2025 despite batting through injury and frustrations on offense from time to time. With McCarthy coming to town, perhaps the two can come together in their 14th season working with one another and build a big winner in the Steel City.

Remember, despite finishing 2025 with a total offensive ranking of 25th, the Steelers won 10 games and took home the AFC North for the frst time in five years. With an improved offense thanks to the rapport of Rodgers and McCarthy, the rest of the AFC may want to watch out for the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers Is the X-Factor

As Pelissero also noted, Rodgers was not a bad player last season for former head coach Mike Tomlin. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and threw just seven interceptions. No, he wasn’t his 2011 self that was at the peak of his powers. But he was very valuable in almost every situation. His mental sharpness and arm talent are both still there. If he wasn’t the team’s starter last year, Pittsburgh likely doesn’t make the playoffs.

With the additions of two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh’s offense is all the more loaded. But again, Rodgers will be the straw that stirs the drink. With McCarthy back in Rodgers’ corner, look for the former Super Bowl MVP, as well as the team, to be even better this time around.