Key Steelers Addition Called Early Camp Standout: ‘He’s Been Great’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made what could end up being a pivotal decision in March — trading former 1,000-yard wide receiver Diontae Johnson for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson and a pick swap.

At the time, the move was met with some skepticism, but the early training camp returns on Jackson have exceeded expectations.

“Many believed that Pittsburgh lost the trade when they sent Pro Bowl WR Diontae Johnson to Carolina in exchange for Jackson, but through the early portion of camp, he’s been great,” A-to-Z Sports Pittsburgh reporter Rob Gregson wrote on July 29, naming Jackson as one of his initial standouts this summer.

“Jackson has forced multiple pass breakups on players like George Pickens and Van Jefferson and also recorded the first interception of camp,” the media member went on. Adding: “If he can remain healthy, Pittsburgh’s secondary may quietly become one of the better in the league.”

Steelers Have Been Getting Donte Jackson a Lot of Work Against George Pickens

The gameplan from head coach Mike Tomlin has been obvious — test Jackson all summer long. On a team with a lack of star wide receivers on the roster, that means plenty of one-on-one matchups with Pickens.

A Steelers fan shared video of a head-to-head pass breakup by Jackson against the Pittsburgh WR1 on July 26.

Big play one on one with George Pickens from newly acquired CB Donte Jackson. pic.twitter.com/IfylwvtnXf — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) July 26, 2024

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot also wrote that “Jackson has my attention” on July 27 — citing “excellent” coverage on Pickens and an encouraging “willingness in run support.”

On August 1, Kozora followed up from training camp, relaying: “Jackson breaks up [an] end zone throw from [Justin] Fields to Van Jefferson. Jackson’s good camp continues, though Jefferson scored on him the next play.”

Although there have been a few stumbles — like that Jefferson touchdown — Jackson’s summer has mostly been filled with positives. And the Steelers community is taking notice.

“It’s so early I don’t want to say this, but I do. Maybe… just maybe… the Steelers didn’t lose the Diontae Johnson trade,” said Tommy Jaggi, editor of FanSided’s the Still Curtain, on July 30. “We have to wait until we see some meaningful football (or at least until the pads come on), but by all accounts, Donte Jackson is off to a great camp.”

SteelersNation.com also labeled him a “clear winner” after the first couple days of camp.

And The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly predicted that Jackson will be a “solid calming force” for the Pittsburgh defense during a spot with 93.7 The Fan’s “Morning Show” on July 29.

Steelers Secondary Has Potential to Be One of Best in NFL Once Cameron Sutton Returns

The Steelers will have to weather the early portion of the season without Cameron Sutton, but there’s reason to believe that this could be one of the best secondaries in the entire NFL once the veteran takes over in the slot.

Ascending second-round talent Joey Porter Jr. will look to stake his claim as one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in 2024, while Jackson has already proven to be an above average CB2. Add Sutton to the mix — assuming health — and Pittsburgh has a very formidable trio behind a pass rush that flaunts T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward among others.

Not to mention the Steelers have a playmaking safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick manning the back end of the defense.

“Me and Joey flip every little team event we do because we both gonna be matching guys,” Jackson told reporters on May 30. “It’s best if we good at doing both sides like that.”

As you can see, Jackson and Porter hope to complement each other as a pick your poison type of pairing in 2024, and they’re practicing as such. A smart plan if you’re training to become an elite coverage defense.