Steelers Proposing ‘Bombshell’ Trade to Land Ex-No. 1 Overall QB: Report

Pundits and fans have spent most of the first month in the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason debating Russell Wilson versus Justin Fields. But the Steelers could be more interested in acquiring a signal caller with an even higher draft pedigree — former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Big Ten Network’s Ryan Burr reported on Feb. 13 that the Steelers “have made inquiries” with the Jacksonville Jaguars about a Lawrence trade. Burr added that the Steelers’ offer includes their 2025 first and second-round picks.

Steelers would deal this years #1 & #2, but with draft in Pittsburgh next year I would be very surprised if next years #1 is even on the table. https://t.co/g7VswZYwOn — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) February 13, 2025

The Jaguars selected Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He struggled to the tune of a 3-14 record and league-leading 17 interceptions as a rookie under previous head coach Urban Meyer.

But during his second season, Lawrence became a Pro Bowler with previous Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. He also led the Jaguars to an improbable playoff comeback versus the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild card round.

Last offseason, Jacksonville signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension.

Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders referred to the team’s trade proposal to land Lawrence as a “bombshell.”

If the Steelers attempted to trade for Lawrence two years ago, the Jaguars likely would have laughed in their face. Lawrence greatly improved during his first season under Pederson. He saw his completion percentage rise to 66.3%, and his yards per attempt average increased a full yard from his rookie season.

He also had 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while leading Jacksonville to a 9-8 record. The Jaguars won a playoff game and then were very competitive on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC divisional round.

But Lawrence regressed in 2023. While he only missed one game, pundits blamed injuries for his setback. Then in 2024, Lawrence again dealt with ailments (a shoulder injury and concussion) and experienced his worse statistical season since his rookie year.

In 10 games during 2024, Lawrence posted a 60.6% completion percentage with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jaguars went 2-8 during his starts.

Lawrence, though, is only 25 years old and still has all the tools to be a top NFL quarterback. The Steelers appear to be trying to buy low on the quarterback and perhaps take advantage of the offseason organizational changes in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach this offseason. Jacksonville still has yet to hire a new general manager.

Potential ‘Unprecedented’ Steelers Trade

After weeks of quarterback rumors last offseason, the Steelers shocked the NFL world by acquiring both Wilson and Fields in March 2024. A deal for Lawrence, though, would be on another level.

The Steelers weren’t financially committed to either Wilson or Fields beyond last season. Lawrence’s contract extension, which begins in 2026, contains $200 million guaranteed.

What it could take in trade compensation to bring Lawrence to Pittsburgh would also be historic.

“The move would be unprecedented in Steelers history,” Saunders wrote. “They have never given a player the type of contract guarantees that Lawrence currently has, and the first- and second-round picks going to Jacksonville for Lawrence would represent their largest accumulation of draft capital sent out in one deal since the NFL merger.”

Lawrence won a national championship at Clemson before becoming the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. He is 22-38 as an NFL starter.

Wilson and Fields are set to be unrestricted free agents in March. If the Steelers bring back neither quarterback, they could completely overhaul their quarterback room for the second straight offseason.