Steelers’ Troy Fautanu Spills Truth on a Potential Position Switch

Former first-round pick Troy Fautanu is open to playing left or right tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. But he doesn’t want to play guard.

Fautanu made that clear while speaking to reporters on the team’s first day of offseason workouts Monday.

“I mean, I don’t want to play guard,” Fautanu said while cracking a smile. “But if I have to, I can. So, yeah.”

Fautanu mostly started at left tackle during his college career at Washington. But he also made some college starts at left guard.

Last season, Fautanu started every game at right tackle.

Troy Fautanu Admits He Doesn’t Want to Play Guard

The Steelers offensive line is in flux this offseason for a few different reasons. Because of that, where Fautanu could start this fall is uncertain.

In the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers picked tackle Max Iheanachor. At Arizona State, Iheanachor played left tackle, but the team could be planning for the rookie to play at right tackle with Fautanu flipped to left tackle.

However, Broderick Jones could also be a factor for the Steelers offensive line. Jones began last season as the team’s starting left tackle, but he sustained a season-ending neck injury on November 23.

If Jones returns healthy and Iheanachor is ready to play this fall, some pundits have speculated Fautanu could then move to left guard. The Steelers lost starting left guard Isaac Seumalo in NFL free agency this offseason.

But clearly, Fautanu isn’t a fan of that idea.

The third-year lineman admitted he didn’t want to play guard at the very end of his media session Monday. But prior to that, he hinted at the idea he’s against playing guard.

When asked if he had a preference for left or right tackle, Fautanu simply answered: “tackle.”

Fautanu also stated he hasn’t taken any repetitions at guard this offseason.