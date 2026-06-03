Steelers an Under-the-Radar Team Says Aaron Rodgers’ Former Teammate

The Pittsburgh Steelers are lying in the weeds heading into the 2026 NFL season. Not only do they have legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center for one more run, but he has now been linked back up with his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy. Together, the two will try to help usher the Steelers into a new era.

One former teammate of Rodgers and a former player of McCarthy’s, A.J. Hawk, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to chat about the state of the Steelers. In fact, he has a high opinion of them heading into the 2026 season.

A.J. Hawk Is Very High on the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Hawk had to say about his views on the Steelers as the 2026 season approaches:

“I think the Steelers are shockingly under the radar a little. They’re a team I feel like people aren’t talking about, giving them a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. That’s probably where Big Mike (McCarthy) and the rest of the crew like it because they know if people are talking bad about them, I think that’s just where they want to be.”

After winning 10 games a season ago with a makeshift group of wide receivers and a struggling defense, the Steelers brought home their first AFC North title in five years. With McCarthy coming in to replace Mike Tomlin and after an active offseason, the Steelers look like a team on the rise. Hawk, having witnessed the greatness of McCarthy and Rodgers up close for nine seasons, could have the right perspective here.

Steelers Can Win Big in 2026

Keep in mind that Rodgers and McCarthy have a long and successful track record with one another. In the 11 seasons that Rodgers was the starter for McCarthy in Green Bay, the Packers made the playoffs eight consecutive times, won five NFC North titles, made three NFC Championship game appearances, and took home that aforementioned Super Bowl title. McCarthy himself helped guide Rodgers to seven Pro Bowl nods and the first two MVP awards of his career.

Last season, the Steelers had just one wide receiver eclipse 500 yards receiving (DK Metcalf). Now, Rodgers can toss the ball to another big-bodied target in Michael Pittman Jr. Plus, he can rely on multiple 1,000-yard scrimmage backs in Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren.

In what will be his final NFL season, Rodgers will have the opportunity to work with what appears to be an improved offense in 2026. His familiarity with his old head coach should lead to positive results, as well. Again, Hawk was right to say this team is lying under the radar right now. While most pundits are talking about teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, etc., the Steelers are just lying in the weeds and ready to swoop in.