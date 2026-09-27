Steelers Make Unexpected Offensive Line Changes for Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1 heading into Week 3, but after putting together a lifeless performance in their 20-3 loss against the New England Patriots last weekend, it’s clear that this team needs to get its act together. With that in mind, head coach Mike McCarthy has decided to switch things up ahead of its upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through two games, one group that hasn’t lived up to expectations is the offensive line, and changes are being made. According to a new report, Pittsburgh is tinkering with the entire right side of its o-line, as rookie Max Iheanachor will be making the first start of his young career alongside a new right guard, Brock Hoffman.

Max Iheanachor, Brock Hoffman Set to Start for Steelers in Week 3

The Steelers spent most of their offseason working on convincing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to put off retirement for one more year. The team was successful in its quest, but now that he’s back, it has to do a better job protecting him under center and opening up holes on the ground to take pressure off the passing attack.

That is obviously the offensive line’s job, but so far, this group hasn’t been able to do either of those things. Rodgers has been sacked six times through two games, and Pittsburgh’s rushing attack has picked up just 149 total yards, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the league. As a result, McCarthy decided it was time to make some changes.

So far, Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson have been the starting duo at right tackle and right guard, respectively, but that is changing. According to a new report, both of those guys have been benched ahead of this game, with Iheanachor and Hoffman set to earn their first starts of the season.

The Steelers will feature an entirely new right side of their O-line this week, with first-round rookie OT Max Iheanachor making his debut as a starter, sources say. In addition, Brock Hoffman will be at right guard. It all starts up front,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Steelers Hoping New-Look Offensive Line Leads to Better Results

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 24: 21st pick Max Iheanachor of the Pittsburgh Steelers dances on stage prior to Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh used the No. 21 overall pick on Iheanachor in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it clearly feels good about his potential to become a long-term starter for the team moving forward. Hoffman, meanwhile, was signed in free agency over the offseason to be the team’s top interior backup, but with Anderson struggling, he will draw the start against the Bengals.

Unlike in years past, Cincinnati’s defense appears to be a legitimately strong unit, so Pittsburgh is going to have to be at its best if it wants to pull off the upset for its second win of the year. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and all eyes will be on the Steelers’ new-look offensive line to see if it has any more success than the previous starting group had.