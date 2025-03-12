Steelers Pass Catcher Landing With Russell Wilson Suitor: Report

Hi, Subscriber

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the Tennessee Titans, who are reportedly interested in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, signed wideout Van Jefferson.

The Tennessee Titans might be turning into the Pittsburgh Steelers of the AFC South.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on March 12 that the Titans have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with former Steelers wideout Van Jefferson. News of the deal came two days after the Titans came to terms on a four-year, $82 million deal with former Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh was expected to lose both Jefferson and Moore. But their signings in Tennessee, particularly Jefferson’s, is noteworthy because of the possibility of the Titans also trying to court quarterback Russell Wilson.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on March 10 the Titans are showing interest in Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 11 that the Steelers were negotiating with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers But. Dulac added Wilson returning to the Steelers was still on the table.

“It’s possible Russell Wilson could return to the Steelers if ongoing discussions with Aaron Rodgers fail to result in a financial agreement, per multiple sources,” wrote Dulac on X (formerly Twitter).

Including the playoffs, Wilson started 12 games in 2024, leading the Steelers to a 6-6 record during his first season in Pittsburgh. Wilson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Jefferson registered 24 catches, 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. That was also his first season with the Steelers.

Titans Sign Van Jefferson While Expressing Interest in Russell Wilson

The Steelers acquired two-time Pro Bowl wideout D.K. Metcalf through a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on the eve of the league’s legal tampering period.

It’s possible the Steelers still move on from the team’s No. 1 receiver from last year George Pickens, who will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. But more than likely, the Steelers aim to pair Pickens and Metcalf together for at least one season.

That made Jefferson expendable.

In an ideal world, the Steelers would have had Jefferson as a depth receiver during 2024. But the team was unable to land a big-time receiver on the trade market until the Metcalf deal.

That left Jefferson to play most of the snaps opposite Pickens in 2024.

With the opportunity, Jefferson was third among the team’s receivers in yards and catches. But he still wasn’t involved all that much, as tight ends and running backs outpaced Jefferson in both categories.

Jefferson finished sixth for the Steelers in receiving yards and receptions during 2024.

In 2021, Jefferson posted 50 catches for 802 yards while averaging 16 yards per catch for the Los Angeles Rams. But that’s the only season in his career where he eclipsed the 370-yard mark.

Bills Sign Steelers Recent Cut Larry Ogunjobi

Along with Jefferson, former Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi found a new team on March 12.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million deal with Ogunjobi.

The Steelers released Ogunjobi on March 10 to save $7 million in cap space. The team also accepted a $3 million dead cap hit with the cut.

Ogunjobi quickly landed on his feet — for a little less money — with the annual Super Bowl contender.

The veteran defensive tackle started three years in Pittsburgh. Over 48 games, he posted 132 combined tackles with six sacks. Ogunjobi also had 15 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.

The Steelers already replaced Jefferson on offense. But they still need to find a new starter at defensive tackle.

The organization may also need to be concerned about Jefferson and the Titans signing one of their top options behind center.

