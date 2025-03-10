NFL Insider Links Steelers to Free Agent QB After DK Metcalf Blockbuster Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their WR2. Actually, he’s been a WR1 for most of his NFL career — D.K. Metcalf.

The next question — the one everyone thought the Steelers would answer first — for Pittsburgh is who will throw passes to Metcalf in 2025.

After news of the Metcalf deal to the Steelers, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz appeared to suggest it could be Russell Wilson.

“DK Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani, recently revealed that Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were actually the ones who set her and Metcalf up,” wrote Schultz on X (formerly Twitter).

“Here are the two couples together this past week at the Gold party.”

The wide receiver caught passes from Wilson for three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In those three seasons, Metcalf posted three 900-yard seasons.

During 2020, he registered 83 catches for 1,303 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. Behind those statistics, he made his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

Steelers to Bring Back Russell Wilson After D.K. Metcalf Trade?

It’s important to note that Schultz wasn’t explicitly stating the Metcalf trade was a sign that the Steelers were certain to bring back Wilson.

But the timing of his tweet and the nature of the connection between the two players strongly indicates that Schultz seems to consider that a possibility.

Wilson has seemingly been on the back burner for the Steelers in terms of who they might sign to start at quarterback next season. Publicly, the Steelers organization said early in the offseason that it prefers to re-sign Wilson or Justin Fields.

In the 48 hours leading up to free agency, NFL insiders began connecting the Steelers to Sam Darnold.

Many reporters indicated in February that Fields was the team’s quarterback preference. On Feb. 8, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, though, conveyed a split Steelers organization, with potentially head coach Mike Tomlin favoring Wilson.

If that was the case, general manager Omar Khan just threw his head coach a bone. It makes a lot more sense to bring back Wilson after the Steelers traded for Metcalf.

Wilson’s deep ball ability made the pair a lethal combination in Seattle. From 2019-20 when Wilson started every game, Metcalf averaged 15.6 yards per catch.