Steelers New WR Speaks Out on Competing for Starting Role

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t add any big-named wide receivers to pair with George Pickens this offseason. But Quez Watkins argued that the team added a potential quality starter in himself.

Watkins told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo that he identified Pittsburgh as a place where he could start this season during the first week of NFL free agency.

“For me, when I saw they traded Diontae [Johnson], it was a great opportunity to potentially be a No. 2 or whatever they want me to do,” Watkins said. “It’s a good opportunity to compete for that spot.”

In addition to Watkins, the Steelers also signed veteran wideouts Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller this offseason. Then they drafted Michigan’s Roman Wilson during the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

But Watkins doesn’t find those additions threatening to his chances to be Pittsburgh’s starting receiver opposite Pickens.

“My rookie year with the Eagles, we drafted three receivers and then brought in two more,” said Watkins. “We all get to compete and make each other better.”

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Watkins at No. 200 overall in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He posted 98 catches for 1,249 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in four seasons with the Eagles.

Mike Tomlin ‘Pleased’ With Steelers WR Group at OTAs

Following the splashes the Steelers made at quarterback this offseason, many pundits then expected the team to make a significant move at receiver. Rumors connected the team to several potential wideouts available for trade including Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton.

But Steelers general manager Omar Khan has balked at a major receiver move through the first couple months of the offseason. Instead, the team is counting on a starter emerging from a group that includes several veterans on league minimum contracts and a Day 2 rookie.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appears just fine with that strategy. He has liked what he has seen from the team’s receivers through early offseason workouts.

“I’m pleased with the work that we’re getting from that group,” Tomlin said. “I like the overall trajectory of it. We’ve got some young and developing players, some guys that are excited about showing what they’re capable of.”

Could Quez Watkins Start for the Steelers?

Watkins, Jefferson and Miller have all posted one NFL season with more than 500 receiving yards. If any one of the three could do that again in 2023, then the Steelers offense will probably be fine as long as Pittsburgh has a dominant running game and involves tight end Pat Freiermuth a lot more than last season.

But it’s been at least a couple seasons for all three of those receivers since they had their 500-yard campaigns. In 2023, Watkins, Jefferson and Miller had 512 yards combined.

Even still, unless Khan pulls off a trade for a starting receiver, one of them is likely to start in 2024.

Jefferson could have the early edge because he played in Arthur Smith’s offense last season. But it’s not like Jefferson had a lot of success in that offense. He caught only 12 passes for 101 yards in 12 games.

Watkins had just 15 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in nine games with the Eagles last season. But he recorded 33 catches for 354 yards in 2022 and had a career-high 43 receptions and 647 yards during 2021.

Jefferson registered 802 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns in 2021. He has 578 receiving yards in 28 games since then.

If Watkins or one of the other new Steelers veteran receivers can emerge as a starter, then the team can place Wilson in the slot. That’s where he excelled the most at Michigan.

Watkins averaged 15 yards per catch during his first two NFL seasons. But he became more of a possession receiver the past two years with a 10.3 yards per reception average.

The Steelers will take any kind of production from the group of receivers they have assembled. But opposite Pickens, the team is probably looking for a chain-moving wideout like Diontae Johnson was for many years.