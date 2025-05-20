Steelers’ Will Howard Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers

Rookie Will Howard could greatly benefit if the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That may allow Howard to compete for a starting job immediately.

But it could also be better for Howard to learn for a year under the four-time MVP.

Howard seemed to recognize that when he addressed the possibility of the Steelers signing Rodgers while appearing on FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams with Kay Adams.

“Idolizing, growing up,” Howard said of Rodgers. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen, who knows, that’s all over my head, but I’d love to be in a room and learn from him.

“Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea. That’s above my head.”

Aaron Rodgers becoming a Steeler is still up in the air, but rookie QB Will Howard is open to the possibility. 👀 "I'd love to be in a room and learn from him."@heykayadams | @whoward_ | @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/2yiinm1de4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 20, 2025

The Steelers have been pursuing Rodgers almost since the start of NFL free agency on March 10. Pittsburgh has been rumored as the top destination for Rodgers for roughly the past two months.

At the end of April, the Steelers added Howard at No. 185 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Steelers’ Will Howard Says Right Things About Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers unintentionally placed their sixth-round quarterback in a bit of an awkward spot to begin his career.

Every NFL rookie wants to play right away. It would be extremely shocking if Howard is any different. Signing Rodgers, though, would be a giant obstacle to Howard receiving any immediate playing time.

Without Rodgers, the Steelers rookie signal-caller will enter offseason workouts second on the depth chart. If Pittsburgh signs the 4-time MVP, the former Ohio State quarterback drops to No. 3 on the depth chart instantly.

So, it would only be natural for Howard not to want Rodgers to come to Pittsburgh.

But Howard has to answer questions with the expectation that Rodgers will eventually sign. Even if the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers, other quarterbacks additions such as a Kirk Cousins trade and Carson Wentz signing are possibilities.

Howard has navigated answering any kind of questions he’s received in the first month of his Steelers tenure very well. Behind his strong interviews with the media, the rookie may even be becoming a fan favorite.

Steelers Expected to Sign Rodgers After Mandatory Minicamp?

Steelers Nation is excited about Howard’s future. But national pundits argued during draft weekend that the Steelers must have assurance from Rodgers that he plans to eventually sign.

Otherwise, those pundits said the team should have drafted a quarterback before Howard.

Rodgers remains unsigned almost a month later. But Rodgers biographer Ian O’Connor implied during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Sunday that the quarterback has made the organization aware of his 2025 plans.

“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues,” said O’Connor, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.

Rodgers told ESPN’s Pat McAfee on his show during an April 17 appearance that people in his inner circle are dealing with personal issues. Rodgers added that those issues have his attention this offseason.

Mandatory minicamp starts on June 10 for the Steelers. One would think based on O’Connor’s comments that Rodgers plans to sign after that.

But the biographer then added Rodgers could sign by the end of May.

The Steelers will begin voluntary offseason team activities on Tuesday, May 27. They will occur through June 5.

Pittsburgh will have a more complete quarterback room with Rodgers signed. Howard also seems to believe it will only benefit his career in the long term.