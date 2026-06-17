Steelers Earn the Respect of Former AFC North Coach

One of the best rivalries in all of sports takes place when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens. While it only goes back to the 1996 season, each of these meetings has been filled with heat and hatred. This is especially true when the teams meet under the lights in prime time.

While speaking on the Ryan Ripken Show on Wednesday, former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale talked about his love for the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. In fact, he referenced road games in Pittsburgh at night as some of the greatest times he’s had as an NFL coach.

You Can’t Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Under the Lights

Here is what Martindale had to say about playing against the Steelers on the road at night:

“The greatest time I had coaching, and I say this all the time, is when we would play a night game at Pittsburgh. That setting and the rivalry between Baltimore and Pittsburgh. It was just unbelievable, and it was a respectful rivalry.”

Martindale faced off against the Steelers a total of 21 times with Baltimore, including playoffs. Pittsburgh ended up winning 11 of those battles, but not by much. He is also speaking the truth about night games in Pittsburgh. There might not be a better, more true NFL environment than in Pittsburgh. After all, that city eats and breathes football. Plus, any time these teams meet, there is always something extra on the line. Martindale was last seen at Michigan as its defensive coordinator in 2025.

Look for Plenty of Major Steelers Moments Under the Lights in 2026

Seeing as the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most well-known and recognizable teams in the league, along with the fact that they won the AFC North last season, they are set to play in four prime-time games in 2026. However, they are currently set to have just one night game at home.

They will face the rival Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1st. Next, they will play at another rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, for Sunday Night Football on November 15th. Then, they will finally host the Houston Texans in a playoff rematch for Sunday Night Football on December 6th. Lastly, they will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for Monday Night Football on December 14th.

In the final season of Aaron Rodgers‘ remarkable career and in the first season of head coach Mike McCarthy‘s tenure with the Steelers, plenty of eyes will be fixed upon this franchise. The team has not won a playoff game in over a decade and is desperately looking to get back into the title conversation. Any team that Rodgers is on is almost always going to be in the conversation, but can Rodgers get enough help from his teammates? That has always been the reason why he has just one Super Bowl ring to his name.