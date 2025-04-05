Former Steelers WR Signs With NFC Foe: Report

One ex-Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has found a new home.

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh reported former Steelers WR Miles Boykin signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday. The deal will give Boykin the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

“This is a homecoming for Boykin, who grew up just 30 minutes outside of Chicago in Tinley Park, Illinois,” wrote Farabaugh.

Boykin played two seasons for the Steelers from 2022-23. Last season, he spent time with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks but didn’t appear in an NFL regular season game.

During two campaigns with the Steelers, Boykin posted five catches for 28 yards. The veteran mostly contributed on special teams.

Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin Remaining in NFC

Boykin began his NFL career as a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 draft. Boykin never carved out a huge role with the Ravens, but he had a pair of seasons with at least 190 receiving yards with Baltimore.

During 2020, Boykin recorded 19 catches for 266 receiving yards with four touchdowns. In three seasons with the Ravens, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch.

With the Steelers, Boykin played infrequently on offense. In both 2022 and 2023, he played under 15% of the team’s offense snaps during the games in which he played.

But in his first season with the Steelers, Boykin played 207 special teams snaps. That set a new career high. Boykin then surpassed that mark with 316 special teams snaps in 2023.

Boykin signed with the Giants in free agency last year. He joined the Giants practice squad after the team released him just before the league’s roster cutdown day. But the Giants cut Boykin again before the start of the regular season.

The Seahawks signed Boykin on Sept. 18. He finished the season in Seattle, spending the entire campaign on the team’s practice squad.

How Steelers Replaced Boykin

Boykin played well for the Steelers special teams unit. But the organization replaced him with Ben Skowronek, who had a very strong season on special teams for the Steelers in 2024.

Pittsburgh brought back Skowronek on a one-year deal in March.

The Steelers also added Scotty Miller to their receiver group last year. Miller played more on offense than special teams, but he has experience on special teams as well.

Pittsburgh also re-signed Miller this offseason.

In six NFL seasons, Boykin has posted 38 catches for 498 yards and seven touchdowns. More than 93% of his yardage production in the NFL came during his first two seasons.

During college, Boykin played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. As a senior in 2018, he registered 59 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.