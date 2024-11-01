Steelers Rookie Center Zach Frazier Breaks Silence on Injury Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done fine the past two weeks with multiple backups starting along their offensive line. But the team could get a boost with the return of rookie center Zach Frazier after the bye week.

Frazier conveyed to TribLive.com’s Tim Benz this week that he is “optimistic” that he will be back in the lineup on November 10 when the Steelers visit the Washington Commanders.

“That’s what I’m shooting for,” Frazier told Benz on October 30.

“I’m going to stay back this week and rehab (in Pittsburgh) and try to get back for Washington. That is the goal,” Frazier added. “I’m getting better every day. Sticking with the rehab and trusting it… I think I’ll be ready.”

Frazier hasn’t played since Week 6 when he left because of an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers’ Zach Frazier Aiming to Return in Week 10

Frazier has already missed two games because of his ankle ailment. But it could have been a lot worse.

The Steelers center told The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo that the team’s orthopedic surgeon said the plate in his ankle from a college injury saved him from breaking his ankle entirely. If that had happened, Frazier would have needed to miss the rest of his rookie season.

Instead, he’s avoided injured reserve also by a bit of luck. With the Steelers bye week within a month of his injury, the team didn’t feel an IR stint was necessary for Frazier.

If he can return within one or two games after the bye week, then Frazier will prove that was the correct decision. All players sent to IR must miss a minimum of four games.

Frazier was wearing a walking boot initially after suffering his ankle injury. But DeFabo reported the center shed the walking boot before the team faced the New York Giants in Week 8.

Frazier was experiencing a strong rookie season before his injury. The Pro Football Focus player grades have Frazier ranked as the No. 3-best center in the NFL this season.

Steelers’ Ryan McCollum Shining in Frazier’s Place

There’s little doubt the Steelers would like to get Frazier back as soon as possible. But the team’s coaching staff probably doesn’t feel like it has to rush back the rookie.

That’s because the Steelers offensive line is getting strong production from former undrafted free agent Ryan McCollum at center. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin significantly complimented McCollum after the team defeated the Giants in Week 8.

“It was really impressive again, considering some of the circumstances,” Tomlin said, referring to the Steelers running game in his postgame press conference. “Can’t say enough about guys like Ryan McCollum, who are getting an opportunity to step up and put their hand in the pile and carve out space for themselves in this thing.”

With McCollum at center, the Steelers have averaged 158 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry the past two weeks.

The Steelers have done well on the ground all season. They have failed to run for at least 100 yards just once in 2024.

But quarterback Justin Fields helped the team’s rushing totals in the first six games this season. With non-running quarterback Russell Wilson behind McCollum at center the past two weeks, the Steelers have dominated on the ground with running back Najee Harris eclipsing the 100-yard mark each week.

With the way McCollum has been playing, the Steelers can wait until Frazier is 100% ready to return before putting the rookie back on the field.